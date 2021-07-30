STIPEND: Elizabeth Schousek of Houlton is among 104 undergraduates who have been awarded stipends by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to participate in research with a faculty mentor this summer.
Schousek, a senior plant biology major, will participate in the project “Falcarindiol and its Effectiveness as an Antifungal Agent” as part of Nebraska’s Undergraduate Creative Activities and Research Experience Program, which supports undergraduates to work with faculty mentors in research or creative activities.
Students receive a stipend of $2,400 to engage in intensive research or creative activity for 20 hours per week.
The students’ projects span academic disciplines including engineering, chemistry, modern languages and literatures, psychology, art and art history, architecture, special education, and fisheries and wildlife.
The students also will have opportunities to participate in the Big Ten Academic Alliance’s Graduate Education Discovery Program.
In August, the students will present posters on their research and creative activities at a virtual campus research symposium.
• • •
DISTINGUISHED SERVICE AWARD: L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library has given its 2020 Distinguished Service Award to Jan Goethel, who has been a library volunteer for two decades.
Goethel is the 14th recipient of the award.
Goethel was independently nominated by two people.
“In her non-assuming manner, Jan has worked behind the scenes for many years,” Pat Lange said.
“Besides what Jan has done directly with fundraising through work with the Friends’ Book Sale, I know that Jan has put in countless hours with many literacy students,” Lange said. “She has used the library as her base of operations and has contributed, one student at a time, to the reading wellness of several community members.”
“She is faithful in working on books that are donated to the library to be sold to raise funds,” said Alison Martin. “She is outspoken about the community’s need to support the library and its mission in our town.”
Starting around 1990, Goethel volunteered to sort donated books for the Friends of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library’s book sales.
She has also helped the library serve customers who find it very difficult or impossible to visit the library by assisting with the Home Delivery Program.
“Working at the library has rewarded me with real friendships among staff and fellow volunteers,” Goethel said.
Handling incoming materials satisfies my love of organizing,” she said. “Seeing what’s out there stimulates the desire to read. The book sales provide heartwarming interactions with families and other readers excited by the prospect of owning favorite books.”
The library’s Distinguished Service Award is presented annually to a community member who has served the library in a significant way.
Criteria include significant contributions in at least one of four areas: generosity of time and spirit; the ability to inspire others to service; extraordinary contributions to a library-related issue; and particularly notable accomplishments in service to library customers or staff.
• • •
AWARD: John Kotar of Eau Claire was named the UW-Stevens Point College of Natural Resources’ Conservation Leader for supporting the college and conservation practices.
Kotar, an emeritus professor of the Department of Forest Ecology and Management at UW-Madison, owns Terra Silva Forest Ecology and Management in Eau Claire.
Kotar has spent much of his career specializing in the classification of forest vegetation into habitat types based on relationships between soils, the environment, and groupings of understory plant species.
This classification system allows natural resource professionals to make management decisions without resorting to complex, long-term studies.
As his process of “habitat typing” is a staple of the college’s Summer Field Experience, Kotar has equipped countless UW-Stevens Point students through the years with this ecologically-based tool used in sustainable management.
From staff reports