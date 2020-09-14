AWARD: Zack Garner of Cameron was an award winner during the virtual 2020 MAGD EXPO at UW-Whitewater.
The expo is a juried show of interactive entertainment in 2D, 3D, aural, virtual and animated creative work.
Student projects can be viewed at magdexpo.com.
Garner, a computer science major, won Best in Show in the Games category for Split.
There were 53 entries this year.
The event helps students gain experience by sharing their work with the public in a professional setting and receive feedback from industry experts.
• • •
AWARD: Garrett Rau of Abbotsford was one of two students who received awards from the Knox College Educational Studies Department during the 2019-20 school year.
Rau received the Dr. Diana Beck Senior Honors Award, which is given to the graduating seniors who best exemplify the qualities of scholarship, good character, dedication to the field, success in student teaching, and consistently excellent classroom performance.
Rau majors in educational studies and chemistry at the Galesville, Ill., college.
• • •
PUBLIC POLICY: Christopher Thone of Osseo was one of the first 19 students to receive a Certificate in Public Policy from the La Follette School of Public Affairs at UW-Madison.
The La Follette School’s new program allows students to apply a public policy perspective to community and world events.
Thone in May received bachelor’s degrees in political science and economics.
The Certificate in Public Policy provided Thone with analytic, data, and communications skills for success in the workforce and as an engaged community member.
Founded in 1967 as the Center for the Study of Public Policy and Administration, the La Follette School is a highly-ranked program that offers domestic and international master’s degrees in public management and policy analysis.
Students are admitted in comparatively small numbers that encourage collaboration with faculty, staff and peers.
The La Follette School launched the undergraduate certificate program in 2019, with funding from the Kohl Initiative, a $10 million gift from former U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl.
In one year, the certificate program has tripled from an initial cohort of 50 students to more than 150 for this fall.
From staff reports