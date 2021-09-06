KNOCK AND TALK: UW-Stout students who live off campus likely will get a friendly knock at their doors on Tuesday, the day before fall semester begins.
Faculty and staff members will welcome back students living in the community as part of the university’s Knock and Talk initiative, which started in 2016.
About 20 faculty and staff volunteers are expected to visit 250 homes in several neighborhoods around the campus from noon to 6 p.m. to drop off about 700 welcome back bags.
“We wanted to connect with our off-campus students, welcome them back and encourage them to make safe and healthy choices, particularly about high-risk alcohol usage,” said Nate Kirkman, assistant dean of students who is leading the effort.
The reusable bags will include a variety of things: information on safety, city ordinances, student conduct policies, voting, tenant rights, and local service agencies; coupons and small gifts from local businesses and other entities; COVID-19 information including a thermometer and information on receiving vaccines.
Last year Knock and Talk was moved to Johnson Fieldhouse because of COVID-19 concerns, with students encouraged to visit and pick up their welcome bags.
“We want to bring the message to our off-campus students that the university cares for them, and we want them to be involved in the Stout community,” Kirkman said. “We want Stout students to be positive bystanders and take care of and look out for their fellow Blue Devils.”
• • •
RESTORATIVE JUSTICE: In 1999, Barron County Judge Ed Brunner was frustrated that he had no other option for first-time non-violent offenders than to sentence them to jail or prison.
In his search for a viable alternative to incarceration, he found victim-offender counseling, now known as restorative conferencing. The Barron County Restorative Justice Programs organization was developed as a result of Brunner’s inspiration.
Monika Audette, program operations leader for BCRJP, and Mary Hoeft, restorative conference facilitator, will speak about the organization’s programs Thursday during UW-Eau Claire-Barron County’s “Thursdays at the U” lecture.
Their presentation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall (Room 234, Ritzinger Hall) on the Rice Lake campus. Masks are required indoors for all attendees.
Audette and Hoeft, co-authors of the recent book, “From a Single Pebble: Barron County Restorative Justice Programs,” will explain how BCRJP programs help restore lives, empower victims and hold offenders accountable.
Polly Wolner, the first executive director of BCRJP, oversaw the development of the programs that have served more than 10,000 residents of Barron County since the organization’s inception.
The “Thursdays at the U” weekly series is free and open to the public through support from the UW-Eau Claire-Barron County Foundation.
For more information about the series, contact Linda Tollefsrud at tollefla@uwec.edu.
• • •
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes is looking for adult volunteers in the Eau Claire area.
Volunteers can be women or men. Volunteers can be parents, grandparents, caregivers or community members.
Many volunteers find that in as little as four or five hours a month, they can lead a group of girls from their community.
The Girl Scouts program offers complete training with staff and other volunteers.
Volunteers can schedule meetings to fit their schedules.
To find out more about the specific opportunities in the area, contact Karen Hauck at khauck@gsnwgl.org or 920-955-3436.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: Seven area high school graduates are recipients of scholarships through funds at the Eau Claire Community Foundation that were established by families and organizations in the Altoona, Eau Claire and Elk Mound areas.
Following are the recipients in the Altoona school district:
• Connor Camlek and Shaylee Beckfield, A Graduate of Altoona, Class of ‘64 Scholarship, $1,000 and $500.
• Anna France, Talha Aslam Memorial Scholarship, $250.
Following are the recipients in the Eau Claire school district:
• Annabelle Iverson, Memorial High School Class of ‘60 Scholarship, $520.
• Scout Stokes, Stromwall Family Scholarship, $1,000.
Following are the recipients in the Elk Mound school district:
• Sydney Wenzel and Morgan Kinblom, Clarence and Isabel Berger Family Scholarship, $500.
• Wenzel and Kinblom, Elk Mound Alumni Scholarship, $1,000 and $500.
Anyone interested in donating to these scholarship funds or starting a new fund can consult the Eau Claire Community Foundation website at eccfwi.org.
• • •
MISSION GIFT: Hope Gospel Mission has received a $10,000 gift from a couple who lost their son, and the couple wishes to honor him by buying new defibrillators for the mission.
The couple wants to use the $10,000 gift as a matching challenge to other donors to raise enough money to have a defibrillator at each Hope Gospel Mission location and include proper training for staff and residents.
“We are humbled to be able to use this gift to potentially save lives in the communities we serve,” said Sandi Polzin, Hope Gospel Mission’s executive director.
“We want to also thank Heartquest Trainers, who will provide training to our staff and residents so we can have defibrillators at our Hope Renewal Centers for men, women and women with children, as well as our four area stores,” she said.
To learn more about Hope Gospel Mission, visit its website at hopegospelmission.org and click on the matching challenge banner.
From staff reports