UW-STOUT RESEARCH: Beginning with Research Day on Monday, student research will be highlighted during the final two weeks of the 2018-19 school year at UW-Stout.
Research Day will be from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Great Hall and ballrooms of the Memorial Student Center.
About 200 student and faculty projects will be on display, along with oral presentations and awards.
Also on Monday, the PCEM 5+8 event will be in Harvey Hall, featuring the work of professional communication and emerging media seniors.
From 4 to 4:45 p.m., students will discuss their work in Room 343. From 4:45 to 6 p.m., student project showcases will be in Room 355, the Digital Humanities Lab.
The variety of student work includes Twitterbots, augmented reality, magazine production and podcasts.
The engineering and technology department will have a variety of senior project demonstrations from Monday through May 7 in Fryklund, Heritage and Jarvis halls, and the University Library.
From the School of Art and Design, the Stout Game Expo featuring more than 60 student-made games that attendees can play, will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday; and the Senior Show, featuring the work of about 100 seniors from various art and design disciplines, will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday.
FUNDRAISER: Sarah Potter of Hudson and Hilde Everson of Blair were among the students who participated in the University of Iowa’s 25th annual UI Dance Marathon.
The event raised almost $3 million for the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
The money will support pediatric oncology patients and their families at the hospital and advance cancer research.
In addition to raising money, the event celebrates the lives of survivors and recognizes those lost.
The event has raised almost $28 million since its inception in 1995.
EAGLE SCOUT: Charlie Dyar from Troop 36 in Eau Claire was awarded his Eagle Scout distinction recently at a Court of Honor at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Eau Claire.
Dyar is the son of Scott and Beck Dyar and attends Eleva-Strum High School.
Dyar’s Eagle project occurred last summer at First Congregational, where he cleaned, organized, built storage units and inventoried rooms in the basement.
Dyar is the son and grandson of Eagle Scouts and is the 125th Eagle Scout to come from Troop 36 since it was founded in 1932.
From staff reports