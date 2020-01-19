OPEN HOUSE: The Waldemar Ager Museum, 514 W. Madison St., will offer its regular schedule of monthly open house days in 2020.
They are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month and 4 to 7 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month.
Once each month the museum will offer an educational program, activity or special event.
At 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, rosemaling instructor Patsy Vork will display examples of rosemaling applications. She will also demonstrate the techniques and creative opportunities of the classic Norwegian art form.
Guests will watch the special swirl of C and S brush strokes become lyrical designs that are found in churches, homes and public buildings in Norway.
From 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, visitors will have the opportunity to learn and play “Ticket to Ride,” a board game for two to five players. There are versions for different eras and regions.
Join Ager Association member Jon Carlson to learn to play the Nordic version.
There is no admission charge for open house days and events. Freewill donations will be accepted.
• • •
GENEALOGY: The Chippewa County Genealogical Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Historical/Geneaological building, 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls.
The speaker will be Cyndi Greening, who teaches in the design department at UW-Stout. She will talk about the technology and the process that can be used to get a book ready for the printer.
The meeting is open to the public.
From staff reports