FUN NIGHT: The 3rd annual Family Fun Night, in recognition of Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month, will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Eau Claire County Exposition Center, 5530 Fairview Drive.
The free community event features games, balloon animals, face painting and a free light meal.
The event is hosted by the Chippewa Valley Child Advocacy Center, Eau Claire County sheriff’s office and the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services.
• • •
EARTH CLAIRE: UW-Eau Claire will host the second annual Earth Claire event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, on the campus mall east of Schofield Hall.
The student-led event, which is free and open to the public, will celebrate both Earth Day and Arbor Day.
Guests driving to campus can obtain a parking permit at the university’s Visitor Center, 127 Roosevelt Ave.
More than 20 campus and community organizations and businesses will participate, promoting sustainability through activities for all ages.
Educational booths also will provide information on getting involved in sustainable initiatives on campus and in the community.
At 1 p.m., UW-Eau Claire will celebrate its second year of Tree Campus USA certification with an award presentation and conifer walk.
A tour of campus conifers will be led by Joe Rohrer, UW-Eau Claire professor emeritus of biology; Matt Staudenmaier, forestry supervisor for the city of Eau Claire; and Daria Hutchinson, landscape architect in UW-Eau Claire’s facilities department.
For more information about Earth Claire, contact Hutchinson at hutchid@uwec.edu or 715-836-3865.
• • •
AG DAY: The UW-River Falls chapter of the Collegiate Farm Bureau will host the fourth annual Ag Day on Campus on Wednesday, April 24.
With interactive events taking place all day, students, faculty and community members are invited to learn more about agriculture, interact with animals and enjoy food grown and raised by local farmers.
The theme for this year’s free event is “Field Gate to Dinner Plate.”
Student organizations in the UW-River Falls College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences, along with local agricultural businesses, will have educational and interactive booths set up outside the University Center in the middle of campus from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The public is also invited to a short ceremony at noon featuring Kaitlyn Riley, the 71st Alice in Dairyland.
A free meal will be served in the Agricultural Science building beginning at 5:30 p.m.
At 6 p.m., Annaliese Wegner, an online advocate, better known as Modern-Day Farm Chick, will speak about her personal experience in agriculture.
Wegner graduated from UW-River Falls in 2010 with a dairy science major. She met her husband, Tom, at a UW-River Falls Dairy Club event and they currently operate a dairy farm in Wisconsin with his parents.
In the event of rain, the outdoor portion of Ag Day on Campus will be held Wednesday, May 1.
For more information, send an email to Ariel Graveen at ariel.graveen@my.uwrf.edu or Nicole Schommer at my.uwrf.edu.From%20staff%20reports">nicole.a.schommer@my.uwrf.edu.