SONS OF NORWAY: The Sons of Norway, Loven Lodge 29, will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St.
Todd Johnson, a local police officer, will give a presentation on his family’s trip to Europe. The focus will be on Norway and his family farm.
The public is invited and lunch will be served.
• • •
BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Library will hold a book sale on the lower level of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St., April 26-28.
The sale will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Friday, April 26, and Saturday, April 27, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 28.
Choose from a wide variety of nonfiction, children’s, adult fiction and young adult books, as well as audio books, music CDs and DVDs.
Adult paperbacks start at $1 and hardcovers at $2.
Children’s and young adult paperbacks start at 25 cents and hardcovers at 50 cents.
A bag sale on the final two days will feature discount pricing.
For more information, call 715-839-5004 or send an email to librarian@eauclaire.lib.wi.us.
{span}• • •{/span}
SMELT FRY: United Fire Rescue-Baldwin Station will hold its annual smelt fry Friday, April 26, at the Baldwin American Legion, 410 Maple St., Baldwin.
Serving starts at 11 a.m. and continues until the smelt is gone.
Menu includes all-you-can-eat smelt, coleslaw, baked beans, chips, pickles, milk and coffee.
Proceeds will go toward the department’s equipment fund.
• • •
BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Menomonie Public Library’s Spring 2019 Book Sale will be April 26-28 at the library at 600 Wolske Bay Road, Menomonie.
The sale is from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, and noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, April, 28. That day will also feature fill a bag sale for $5.
A selection of books, music, movies, games and toys will be available.
Most items will be priced $1 or less.
A presale for members only will be from 5 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 25.
The Friends contributed more than $28,000 to the Menomonie Public Library last year.
For more information, visit friends.menomonielibrary.org.
• • •
FUNDRAISER: The Washburn County Area Humane Society’s annual “Pins for Pets” 9-pin tap bowling fundraiser will be Saturday, April 27, at Northwoods Lanes and Lounge in Spooner.
The bowling registration fee will be $20, which includes three games of bowling, shoes, ball, snacks and a donation to the Humane Society.
Raffle tickets will be sold throughout the day with the drawing held at 7 p.m. You need not be present to win. Bowlers may come as a team or sign up individually for the noon, 3 p.m. or 6 p.m. shifts.
Pre-registration is suggested by calling 715-939-1203.
From staff reports
• • •
FUNDRAISER: The annual all-you-can-eat eggs, pancakes and sausage breakfast and raffle to benefit the Tilden Volunteer Fire Department will be from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, April 28, at the Tilden Town Hall & Fire Department, 10790 100th Ave., Chippewa Falls.
Tickets are $7 for adults and $4 for children ages 5 to 12. Children under age 5 are admitted free.
The event is sponsored by the Tilden Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
Proceeds will help purchase equipment.
• • •
LOOKING FOR SINGERS: The Dunn County Barbershoppers invite all male singers to join the “Summer Church Chorus” in singing spiritual and gospel music in four-part harmony at Chippewa Valley churches on June 9, July 14 and Aug. 11.
The first of five rehearsals begins at 7 to 8:30 p.m. May 7 at Colfax Lutheran Church, 600 Balsam St., Colfax.
For more information, call 715-944-9080 or send an email to Pat Mulheron at pmulheron@nelson-tel.net.
From staff reports