WIAA OFFICIALS: Several area WIAA registered sports officials have reached milestone anniversaries.
The following area officials have been licensed with the WIAA for 50, 40, 30, 20 and 10 years:
50 years
• Jeffrey Lee, Ladysmith.
• Richard O’Connell, Spring Valley.
• Robert Zahradka, Prescott.
40 years
• Mark Angell, Rice Lake.
• Mark Craig, Neillsville.
• Cindy Hoenisch, Eau Claire.
• Charles Morning III, Bloomer.
• Ken Nereng, Blair.
30 years
• Wayne Brevik, Fairchild.
• Scott Campbell, Eau Claire.
• Mark Haas, Chippewa Falls.
• Eric Harmon, Baldwin.
• Scott Jonas, Hudson.
• Dan Klaustermeier, Ellsworth.
• Lynn Krueger, Hudson.
• Linda Nereng, Blair.
• Robert Pfundheller, Altoona.
• Rick Prince, Colfax.
• Robert Rasmussen, Eau Claire.
20 years
• Cody Arnold, Black River Falls.
• Robert Baecker, Independence.
• Tim Bassett, Rice Lake.
• Barrett Brenner, Mondovi.
• Tani Gray, River Falls.
• Craig Kittel, New Richmond.
• Josh Klinger, New Richmond.
• Bradley Matzek, Prescott.
• Patrick Plumer, Hudson.
• Gene Turnquist, Greenwood.
• Nick Weisenbeck, Durand.
• Dale Yindra, Chippewa Falls.
10 years
• Terri Allen, Stanley.
• Bruce Ashlin, Baldwin.
• David Bockin, Mondovi.
• Dave Brandvold, Hammond.
• Julie Bruns, River Falls.
• Jim Buck, Eau Claire.
• Ryan Darrow, Lake Hallie.
• Jeffrey Fern, Baldwin.
• Jeremy Gibson, Menomonie.
• Paul Green, Rice Lake.
• Nels Gunderson, Osseo.
• Bill Guza, Independence.
• Tyler Hamann, Menomonie.
• Ron Hanestad, Glenwood City.
• Josh Hanzlik, Chippewa Falls.
• TJ Heavey, Ladysmith.
• Kurt Hoesly, Ladysmith.
• Joey Kranz, Neillsville.
• Jeanne Lehmann, Elmwood.
• Marcus Lewis, Black River Falls.
• David Marson, Somerset.
• Dave Matson, Neillsville.
• Jason Mountin, Menomonie.
• Josh Pettis, Osseo.
• Chad Poznikowich, Weyerhaeuser.
• Tom Reuter, Chippewa Falls.
• Timothy Shore, New Richmond.
• Michael Smith, Hudson.
• Edward Sumner, Chippewa Falls.
• Monica Tesmer, Colby.
• Kristin Tuura, Eleva.
• Lance Ystebo, Eau Claire.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: Two area students are among more than 3,500 winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities.
They are:
• Samuel Rechek of Altoona, a student at Eau Claire Memorial High School. Rechek, who is pursuing a degree in political science, received the National Merit University of South Florida Scholarship.
• Tatiana Hull of Eau Claire, a student at Eau Claire Memorial High School. Hull, who is pursuing a degree in psychology, received the National Merit University of Minnesota Scholarship.
Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the Finalists in the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution.
These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.
From staff reports