Rock band The Artisanals will perform Monday at The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St.
Jim Pullman will open the all-ages show. Doors open at 7, and music starts at 7:30 p.m. Cover is $10.
The Artisanals were praised by Rolling Stone as having been “built to preach the gospel of rock n’ roll.” Band members have cited influences such as Tom Petty, George Harrison and Jackson Browne.
The new single,“Violet Light,” "invokes conflicting emotions of hope and longing and begs to be played through a car stereo while the sun sets in the rearview mirror," according to the band's publicity materials.
For more information go to the band's website: theartisanals.net.