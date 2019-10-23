The Artists Series at UW-Eau Claire opens its 2019-20 season with George Orwell’s “1984,” presented by Aquila Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4 in Gantner Concert Hall of the Haas Fine Arts Center. Doors open at 7 p.m.
The guiding mission of Aquila Theatre is “to bring the greatest works to the greatest number,” performing exciting new interpretations of classic works and creating bold theatrical experiences for contemporary audiences at an affordable price in their home communities.
The New York City-based troupe was founded by London native Peter Meineck and is the foremost producer of touring classical theater in the U.S. Aquila visits more than 50 cities each year and maintains a steady performance schedule in New York City as well. Their secondary mission is arts education, and Aquila is well known for its innovative humanities and arts-based public programming.
Under artistic director Desiree Sanchez, Aquila Theatre explores one of the most thought-provoking pieces of literature ever created as they present George Orwell’s science-fiction classic “1984.” Big Brother is sure to be watching this cautionary tale performed by one of the nation’s premier theater companies.
Tickets are $17 for the general public; $15 for UW System faculty/staff and ages 62 & over; $7 for UW System student and ages 17 & under. Student tickets are $2 until the day of the show.
Fore more information, visit the service center in the Davies Center’s east lobby or call 715-836-INFO [4636] or 800-949-UWEC [8932].