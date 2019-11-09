The Chippewa Valley Museum invites local artists to participate in a winter "Warmth and Whimsy Art Show" to be held Jan. 21 through March 7 at the museum.
The juried art show will bring color and fun inside while winter swirls around outside. The show will be accentuated by a one-day Folk Arts Festival on Feb. 29. The festival began in 2010, as the Fiber Arts Festival, and has grown over the years to include a wide range of arts and artisans.
All original and handmade artwork will be considered for the art show, with a special emphasis on folk art. Art may be decorative or utilitarian and all media is acceptable. Artists may sell their art during the show. A $150 prize will be awarded to the piece judged Best in Show by a panel of three volunteer jurors.
Artists must submit an application and digital images of their art to be considered. Submission deadline is Dec. 11. Applications and additional information can be found on the museum’s website: cvmuseum.com/get-involved/art-show/.
The Chippewa Valley Museum is located at 1204 East Half Moon Drive in Eau Claire’s scenic Carson Park. During the school year, it is open 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, with extended hours until 8 p.m. Tuesdays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.