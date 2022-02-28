EDGAR — When spectators crowd the 2022 Eau Claire Farm Show this year, they’ll have an opportunity to meet with the proprietors of Ash Supplies LLC — a young Wisconsin company with an inventory that fits a litany of needs and wants, but specializes in regenerative agriculture.
Ash is the brainchild of Adam Helman and his business partner Phillip, a small start-up based just north of Edgar that deals in fencing, watering equipment, cattle handling amenities and just about anything that empowers farmsteads to transform open tracts of land into usable acreage.
The company operates mostly in Wisconsin, but takes on projects throughout the Midwest, with customers as far as Montana, the Dakotas and beyond.
“We are who we are. Our fencing speaks for itself. We like to be wide open with whatever they want,” Helman said of his company. “There’s a big difference in fence styles, there’s all kinds of styles. It’s pretty family-oriented, family operation. Our goal is to help people, to get people what they need at affordable prices.”
Originally attached to Helman’s other company, Complete Fencing LLC, Helman said Ash gradually grew into its own distinct entity about five to six years ago. Where Complete Fencing deals with the implementation and construction of fencing, Ash primarily works with the fencing tools, gadgets, tools, supplies and more that farmsteads needs. Naturally, there’s a great deal of overlap in terms of business, as well as expertise.
Like many start-ups, it was slow going the first few years. Helman said projects were few and far between, with company income rarely exceeding $30,000 a year. But, then the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service caught wind of Ash Supplies and their brand — an old-fashioned focus on craftsmanship and quality, with a progressive outlook on regenerative agriculture and the role it should play in stewardship of the land.
This publicity from the agency based in Green Bay worked wonders, Helman said, and now Ash is coming into its own.
The 2022 Eau Claire Farm Show gives visitors an opportunity to experience the new and evolving face of agriculture, whether it’s large multinational corporations, or small local start-ups like Ash Supplies LLC.
“It’s an educational opportunity, an opportunity to see what different products and see them hands-on,” Helman said of the expo. “It doesn’t have to be a high pressure thing. It can be low pressure family event that you can use to familiarize yourself with some of the stuff that’s out there that you wouldn’t necessarily be aware of otherwise.”