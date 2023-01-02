ASHLAND — The day before Christmas Eve, a female kitten shivered in the icy cold of a northern Wisconsin near-blizzard at the Northern Great Lakes Visitor Center. At perhaps 4 months old, she was hiding in a drainage pipe to escape wind chills of -20.
She was trying desperately to stay alive, but without immediate help, her chances for survival were poor. That's when Susan Nelson, a U.S. Forest Service employee, spotted the kitten.
“It was extremely cold out, and I knew we had a problem,” she said. “I could see how young it was and it frightened me to know that it was out in that horrible weather. I couldn’t sleep at night just thinking about that cat and how we were going to catch it.”
Nelson told Angel Croll, a National Park Service volunteer who also pitches in at Washburn’s Helping PAWS Pet Rescue, about the homeless cat.
Croll gathered three live traps from PAWS and the hunt was on — but not without some comical mishaps involving Croll, Nelson and U.S. Forest Service Customer Service Specialist Amanda Koval chasing the kitten with a blanket to try and capture it.
“She was very spooked around people,” Koval said. “She was so fast, she’d always run away.”
“We lined up several times trying to get it, and it would race around the corner and we’d chase it out of one area, and try to drop a painting drop cloth on it, but that cat kept outsmarting us,” Nelson said.
They didn’t give up. Allowing the kitten to escape would have been a death sentence.
“We realized she was living here, that she would be sticking around and the weather forecast was showing -30 degree wind chills and a pending storm, so we knew we had to try and get this kitty out of here or she was probably going to die,” Koval said. “As soon as I heard about her, I made it my personal mission to make sure this little kitty didn’t die.”
On Dec. 23, as the building was nearly deserted for the Christmas holiday, Koval had an inspiration.
“I realized she hadn’t been fed in a bit and she was probably hungry, so I put some freshly microwaved wet cat food in the trap and I put it right at the entrance of the drain pipe, and I thought, ‘If she’s hungry and she’s cold, hopefully she’ll get in.’”
She did. An hour later Koval’s quarry was captured.
“I was very relieved to see her in the cage, I hate the idea of any animal suffering,” Koval said. “I cheered that Christmas had come early.”
Visitor Center workers named her Snowflake. She was taken to Helping PAWS, dewormed and given her kitten shots.
She’s now ready for adoption.
Nobody really knows where Snowflake came from. Despite her initial fear, she proved to have no problems relating to humans.
“She is so sweet. She purrs, she likes people, she is just a super sweet little kitty,” Croll said.
Erika Lang, Helping PAWS board president, said that while Snowflake’s story is likely to end with a happy adoption, her story is sadly the exception.
“Even though this kitten was a little bit older and obviously weaned, she was still on her own, didn’t have access to food and was in really cold conditions. We see this a lot on farms, where there are too many cats not being cared for,” she said. “We also see this in folks thinking they don’t know what else to do and so instead of bringing it to the rescue they dump it off at a public place or a farm, I guess hoping for the best. So this kitten is very much one of the lucky ones.”
Lang said Helping PAWS accepts owner surrenders of cats that could no longer be cared for, and donations to help with their care, but that was not mandatory. She said no owner ever should feel compelled to simply abandoning a pet.
“There are many resources out there, wonderful shelters and rescues that will step up and help out,” she said.