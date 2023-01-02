Christmas Cat #1 .jpg

Amanda Koval, (left) and Angel Croll hold Snowflake, who was rescued from the grounds of the Northern Great Lakes Visitor Center just before Christmas. (Rick Olivo/staff photo

ASHLAND — The day before Christmas Eve, a female kitten shivered in the icy cold of a northern Wisconsin near-blizzard at the Northern Great Lakes Visitor Center. At perhaps 4 months old, she was hiding in a drainage pipe to escape wind chills of -20.

