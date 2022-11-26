It’s been another good couple of weeks for bird-and wildlife-watchers around the South Shore, with a number of late-season stragglers still in the area. A recent trip to Morgan Falls and St. Peter’s Dome turned up a couple of hermit thrushes and four lovely buffleheads in the pond just north of the parking area on Ashland Bayfield Road. Another bufflehead — they’re little ducks that we only see during migration — was recently rescued form a snowbank in the national forest outside of Washburn and is currently recuperating at the Raptor Education Group facility in Antigo. He’s making progress and the staff there are excited to get to work with such a rarity.
Another straggler who has become something of a celebrity among local birders is a snow goose that hangs around the shore in Ashland. But not just any snow goose! It’s a blue morph snow goose, so it’s not the white color most of us associate with this species.
Not to be confused with the Blue Goose bus service that comes from Washburn, blue morph snow geese are simply a different color pattern found within the same species. The “blue” morph isn’t really blue; this goose has a brownish-gray body with a comical bright white head and the same orange bill and legs as the white morph. Juveniles — of which there was one hanging out last month at Thompson’s West End Park — are a uniform bluish-gray color. This snow goose version is more common in the Great Plains than it is here, so it’s notable and cool to see them around, especially this late in the season.
So what, you ask, is a morph? A morph is just a genetic color variation within the same species of bird. There are a few color morphs that used to be considered different species. A good example is the dark-eyed junco; they used to be considered four different species but are now separated into different color morphs. A lot of the old bird guides refer to color morphs as “phases,” but that term has been “phased” out as it implies the bird will change color over time when it doesn’t. Some of these color morphs have a geographic range and some of them overlap across the bird’s range.
There are some other well-known species with color morphs. Red-tailed hawks in our area are a lighter buff color overall, while out West they’re a rich dark color. There’s also a subspecies that has two color phases that interbreeds with the others, so good luck figuring all that out. The adorable eastern screech-owl has a gray morph and a bright rusty-colored red morph. And ruffed grouse come in a gray morph and a red morph: the difference is mostly in the bright rings of the tail.
White-throated sparrows are a fascinating example of a color morph being linked to behavior within the species. These little songbirds have either a bright white stripe or a tan stripe on their heads. Scientists have observed that the white-striped morph is more territorial and aggressive; it sings more and is much more combative at chasing out intruders than the tan morph. This difference applies to the genders too: white-striped females will sing and chase away other bids while the tan females don’t seem to do much at all to defend their territories. Tan-striped birds of both sexes are more nurturing and are better parents, which may explain why females of either morph seem to prefer the tan-striped males. Hilariously, the assertive ,white-striped females will push away the tan-striped females to get at this great dad material.
At any rate, I’ve been watching for the blue morph snow goose around our local beaches with no success. Reader Cheryl Koval was lucky enough to spot one and get great photos over at Kreher Park. She says it was sitting by itself one morning away from the other geese, and she’d never seen one before. I agree with her that it was “very cool.” With the recent snowfall and the lake starting to ice up, it may have moved along by now, but I’ll keep an eye out around the hot pond just in case.
Sarah Morris is a bird-watcher and outdoorswoman who explores northern Wisconsin from her home base in the town of Gingles. She can be reached at morrisoutside@gmail.com.