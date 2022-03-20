As of this week, the slow trudge toward spring has finally begun. I haven’t heard of any sightings of American robins in the Chequamegon Bay area yet — usually this bit of information gets passed along via social media — but as the grass and dirt emerge it’s only a matter of time. Winter lingers for a long while here, and for birdwatchers, not much has changed yet. Common redpolls are still coming to my feeders, and their goldfinch companions haven’t started to molt into their brighter spring colors. The clearest sign I’ve seen that winter still has a hold on us was a trio of snow buntings on a utility wire on Butterworth Road, most likely surveying the changing landscape and deciding when the best time to bug out would be. And a year-round resident who we see more often in winter can be found these days in spruce woodlands and even occasionally at bird feeders: the boreal chickadee.
It’s easy to think that, if you’ve seen one chickadee, you’ve seen them all. And with the exception of the mountain chickadee, which has a clever little mask and white eye stripe, they do resemble one another closely in both appearance and the song that gives them their name.
North American chickadees evolved in Eurasia along with their Old World relatives known as tits (yes, you can use that word in a family newspaper as long as you’re referring to a bird species, thank you very much). Just like the first North American people, chickadees traveled across the Bering land bridge during glacial periods and spread across the continent. Boreal chickadees are the only species that lives in our area other than the ubiquitous black-capped variety. They have a call that is harsher but otherwise hard to distinguish from the black-capped’s, but they do make a few twittery sounds that are different but still sound very chickadee-ish. They don’t make the clear two-note call that is so diagnostic of black-capped chickadee.
The best way to distinguish this cute little bird from its cousins is its distinctive chocolate-colored head. It’s especially easy to see in sunlight. They have a whiter breast than a black-capped and pretty cinnamon-colored sides. You’re most likely to see them in our area in mature spruce forests, and they’re more common along the North Shore and forests of northern Minnesota. But I’ve seen them along the Tri-County Corridor, in Prentice Park and on the Apostle Islands Lakeshore Trail, where they were in a small flock (an unusual winter behavior for this bird). They also irrupt to the south based on their food supplies, so readers further downstate should still keep an eye out for them in coniferous forests in the winter. Boreal chickadees love to forage in spruce cones for both seeds and insects and, like many other northern breeds, caches those seeds and bugs in hiding spots to help them get through the long winter.
Boreal chickadees don’t vocalize to declare their breeding territory, which gives them a bit of a reputation for being lazy or reclusive. They really aren’t reclusive; in fact, they’re quite friendly and tolerant of people. They just don’t announce their presence as much and you may not know they’re around until you see one. They nest in cavities like other chickadees and may even use a nest box in the right habitat, although they can be very picky and they may not move in after investigating the house. While they don’t vocalize much, they will defend their large territories with threat displays including ruffling up their feathers and chasing other birds in flight. Pairs are monogamous and appear to mate for life.
Boreal chickadee populations appear to be stable or on the rise; like a number of other birds that inhabit the remote far north, it can be hard to determine their numbers. They’re vulnerable to logging of mature spruce forests and the northward shift of their habitat. Due to their large territories, boreal chickadees are harder to spot during the breeding season when most birdwatchers are out and about, so they’re a special treat for the hardy winter outdoorspeople who might catch one. Time is running short on our time to see these special northern citizens, but in no time we’ll be saying hello to all the summer tourist birds who are already heading our way.
