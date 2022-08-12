Greschner

A buck with its antlers in velvet makes its way through an August patch of goldenrod.

 Photo by Dave Greschner

I turned around and a week in August was gone.

The month of lazy dawns without birdsong was marching along whether or not I was in step with the mornings of dew and evenings of the Milky Way.

Dave Greschner mug

Dave Greschner

Recommended for you