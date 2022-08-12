I turned around and a week in August was gone.
The month of lazy dawns without birdsong was marching along whether or not I was in step with the mornings of dew and evenings of the Milky Way.
August had settled among the yellow tansies along my path, where goldenrod showed a hint of yellow, itching to add golden hues to the wildflower palette of late summer. I instinctively reached for the dark berries of a black cherry tree’s drooping branch while wondering how many birds it will take to devour the orange and red berries of the honeysuckles.
The greenish, immature nuts of the hazel bush I had seen a couple of weeks ago, hanging mostly in clusters of three and snug in leafy bracts, were gone, save for one lone nut hiding among the large leaves. Squirrels? Nearby Jerusalem artichokes nodded “Yes.”
August stalked along the ground in browning fronds of arching ferns. Then it slipped into the woods on the velvet-clad antlers of a whitetail buck, unaware of me as I watched it pick a path between the meadow’s tall goldenrod and a stand of pine trees. A goldfinch paid no mind, picking seeds from the burst flowerheads of thistles.
Clad in soft pink flowers, a lone queen of the prairie reigned over the hem between woods and field. It will be a short reign in August, but satisfying for me as I had brought the “queen” from the city to her country kingdom years ago. A monarch butterfly fluttered by, seemed to bow to the queen in pink, and was on its way to red clover.
August hovered with hummingbirds on lavender, ragged bergamot. It colored the tomatoes red, the sweet corn yellow, the cucumbers green and the blackberries purple. The month winged across the fields with blackbirds, packing fat reserves with browning oats and barley, the birds’ movements alternating between synchronized and frenzied.
On the wide face of a leopard frog, August poked out of the green scum of a warm lakeshore. It crawled along under the shell of a tiny, newly-hatched snapping turtle and flailed a bit with the first fluttering fights of grouselets as mother ruffed grouse chaperoned nearby.
The month was in the first blush of red on the apples, in the late afternoon hush of the hyssop in the herb garden, and on clumps of mountain ash berries suddenly red on bowing branches. It slid down the silk announcing an emerging corn cob. I heard August in the honk of geese on new wings, their molt complete. I looked for nighthawks against the murky sky of nightfall.
The full Sturgeon Moon will rise opposite a pinkish sunset this week. Rising slowly into the August night, this moon is urged on by crickets chirping in the dark. Perseid meteors and lightning bugs will pierce the darkness as dew settles on the night, intent on glistening in the orb weaver spider’s web in the quiet morning light.
Dave Greschner is the retired sports/outdoors editor for the Rice Lake Chronotype. He writes about nature and the outdoors and pursues nature photography and can be reached at davegreschner@icloud.com.