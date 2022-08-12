It sure seems like it’s been a good year for shorebirds and waterfowl around the Bay Area this spring and summer.
The great blue herons we got to know a couple of weeks ago are startling joggers on the Lakeshore Trail in Ashland and stalking fish in the sloughs.
My green heron neighbors fledged four chicks in June; the gawky juveniles stood around on my lawn, by the shed or on my patio looking baffled for several days before moseying back into the marshy area around Bay City Creek. I’m pretty attached to these herons (I wrote my first column about them!) and I hope these goofy kids come back to raise their own families.
Prentice Park and the surrounding wetland continues to be an ideal site for finding water-dwellers. The water level in Lake Superior, while still about 4 inches above its August average (this is according to the Army Corps of Engineers), is still lower than a couple of years ago. So there are grasses and mudflats that weren’t around then, which provide great cover and hunting for a shy denizen of shallow dense marshland, the Virginia rail.
I’d never seen one of these elusive marsh dwellers before — although I’d heard their oinking calls in the spring a time or two. In fact, I didn’t realize what I was seeing at first because I’m pretty sure the bird I saw nosing around was a dark brown juvenile. I’ve since seen photos of what may be the same bird or one of its siblings posted on social media and this confirmed my suspicion.
Virginia rails are the only rail species that breeds this far north in Wisconsin, and they tend to spend most of their time in dense vegetation so seeing them is a treat.
Adults are a little smaller than a crow, with a diagnostic gray face and orange or reddish bill. They also have black and white bars on their undersides and white under their tails, which they often twitch while plodding through their habitats. They do come out in the open sometimes but usually not for long, and they don’t stray far from cover.
They maneuver very well through dense marsh vegetation thanks to their narrow profile, which biologists amusingly call a “laterally compressed” body. Basically this means they’re like Flat Stanley in reverse: They look wide from one angle and narrow when they turn toward you.
Virginia rails are more walkers than swimmers or fliers — their leg muscles are much more developed than their wing muscles — but they do dive and swim across open water and make short journeys at night during migration.
They build their nests on floating vegetation mats and sometimes weave vegetation above to form a little roof for their nest. Males and females work together on this task and usually build a number of fake nests in addition to the one they actually use. These avian introverts are solitary in their habits, but they form monogamous pairs for breeding and chick-rearing. Those chicks are adorable little balls of black fluff upon hatching, and live with their parents for at least a week before taking off on their own.
Virginia rails eat a variety of invertebrates along with small fish and frogs, and in the winter they may eat plants and seeds. The best time to catch sight of them is at dawn and dusk, when they’re most likely to be hunting their prey. They’re found year-round in a few scattered locations including Chesapeake Bay (hence their name) and the western U.S. and they overwinter along the Gulf Coast and in Mexico.
Virginia rails are so secretive that it’s hard to get a good sense of their population. As far as anyone can tell, their numbers are stable and there are no immediate threats to their success as a species. Like all other marsh denizens, wetland conservation is crucial to their survival and draining and development could have an impact on their future. Since our estuaries aren’t really developable, we can look forward to having these skinny-from-the-front, wide-from-the-side birds hiding in our cattails for some time to come.
Sarah Morris is a bird-watcher and outdoorswoman who explores northern Wisconsin from her home base in the town of Gingles. She can be reached at morrisoutside@gmail.com.