Virginia Rail, Rallus limicola, Morro Bay, CA 05 Sept 2011

Virginia rails are the only rail species that breeds in far northern Wisconsin, and they tend to spend most of their time in dense vegetation.

 Photo by Michael L. Baird

It sure seems like it’s been a good year for shorebirds and waterfowl around the Bay Area this spring and summer.

The great blue herons we got to know a couple of weeks ago are startling joggers on the Lakeshore Trail in Ashland and stalking fish in the sloughs.

Morris mug

Sarah Morris

