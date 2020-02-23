Tyler van Helden doesn’t take tea too seriously. Long gone are the days of tea ceremonies and high-tea brunches. With a treasured and illicit history, tea is no longer the drink served in just frilly and flowery porcelain pots. After a decade of drinking coffee intravenously (not really), van Helden has found a seductive story in tea.
The community is invited to join van Helden and his friend Heather Haller, owner of Rice Lake’s Badger Brew Coffee Loft, for their presentation "Tea: The Other Caffeine,” this week as part of UW-Eau Claire – Barron County's Thursdays at the U series. The talk, which will include a tea tasting, will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall (Room 234, Ritzinger Hall) on the Rice Lake campus.
Van Helden and Haller will take participants on a worldwide adventure of tea making, tea tasting and tips for how to do it well at home.
Attendees are welcome to bring their lunch to enjoy with their tea. The Riverside Cafe, located in the UW-Eau Claire -- Barron County Student Center, is open from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Thursday during the academic year.
The series is free and is supported by the UW-Eau Claire – Barron County Foundation.
For more information about Thursdays at the U, contact Linda Tollefsrud, professor emeritus of psychology, UW Colleges, at tollefla@uwec.edu or 715-788-6216.