An Augusta school employee received national media recognition Monday for her kind act earlier this year.
Isabel Lane was surprised Monday morning with a live segment on “Good Morning America” for helping an anxious student on the first day of school. In September, Lane held the hand of 4-year-old Axel Johnson after he got on her bus. A Facebook picture of the moment posted by the August Police Department was shared widely, and Lane received some national coverage.
That media attention amplified Monday around 7:30 a.m. “GMA” anchor Will Reeve was stationed in Augusta and surprised Lane, who was sitting behind the wheel of a parked bus when the segment began.
Reeve introduced himself and walked Lane into the school, where she was shocked to be greeted by cheering students, teachers and community members. A limousine then took Lane to Lotus Spa in Eau Claire for a day of rest and relaxation.
“It’s pretty overwhelming,” Lane said during the segment aired on ABC. “For someone so young to make such a big impact, I feel like it’s pretty cool.”
Ken Sigurdson, the school district’s dean of students and transportation director, appeared on the segment and expressed pride in Lane, noting her contagious enthusiasm.
Lane graduated from Augusta High School and was hired to work for the school district about a year ago. In addition to driving a bus, she serves as a middle school and high school special education aide and helps with custodial duties.
Sigurdson told the Leader-Telegram that Lane deserved the acclaim and is a fantastic representative for the school district and community.
“I couldn’t think of a better person for a reward like this,” Sigurdson said.
Sigurson was previously a science teacher at the high school and instructed Lane for four years. He said she was the same polite, congenial person in class she is now.
The national TV appearance was more than a month in the making. A “GMA” producer reached out Oct. 16 to Augusta Middle School/High School principal Reed Pecha inquiring about putting Lane on “Make your Monday,” a weekly segment recognizing random acts of kindness around the county. Pecha said the initial air date was slated for Oct. 28, but the network moved it back a few weeks because of a scheduling conflict.
ABC covered costs for the limo and spa. Pecha and Sigurdson worked with “GMA” producers to organize most of the logistical aspects. They said keeping the plans under wraps for about a month entailed challenges, but everything worked out to surprise Lane.
Pecha, who barely slept Sunday night, is in his first year as school principal and called Lane personable and friendly.
“She’s just totally immersed in the school and the community,” Pecha said. “It’s no surprise to me that she would do something so simple and make such an impact. She’s just so caring.”
Pecha and Sigurdson called the recognition a memorable, high-energy way to start the week.
“When I look back at the end of my career, I certainly won’t forget it,” Pecha said.