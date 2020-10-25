CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Augusta man has been convicted of two separate drunken-driving offenses this year.
Carl J. Bruhn, 54, E21520 Highway D, pleaded guilty last week in Chippewa County Court to fifth- and sixth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Judge Steve Gibbs sentenced Bruhn to one year in jail for the fifth OWI, and 18 months in prison and 18 months of extended supervision for the sixth OWI. The jail and prison sentences are consecutive to each other.
Gibbs also ordered Bruhn to pay $5,126 in court costs and fines. Bruhn also must complete 300 hours of community service. He also must install an ignition interlock device.
According to the criminal complaints, a police officer observed Bruhn sleeping in a running vehicle parked on a roadway in the town of Delmar on June 16. Bruhn failed field sobriety tests, was arrested, and taken to a nearby hospital for a blood draw, which showed he had a 0.126 blood alcohol level.
Bruhn was previously arrested Feb. 2 for his fifth drunken-driving offense. He had a .06 blood alcohol level in that stop, which is below the legal limit, but he was required to be below .02 because of his prior convictions. He was convicted in 2016 of manufacturing amphetamines and was given an imposed-and-stayed 180-day jail sentence.