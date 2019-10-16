AUGUSTA -- The Augusta Area Alliance will host Lincoln Street Live noon until midnight Saturday under a big tent in downtown Augusta
The event will mark the completion of the U.S. 12 road construction project running through Augusta.
Live music is scheduled from 3 p.m. to midnight with with the following performances by Steve Petznik, The Rhythm Playboys and Bona Fide.
Petznik will begin the afternoon with music for all ages. The Rhythm Playboys will perform dance music including traditional country, waltz, polka, Cajun, big band, blue grass and mixer dances. The group plays the fiddle, accordion, keyboard, banjo, guitar, bass and drums. Bona Fide’s set will include country classics, bluegrass, blues and classic rock.
Food and beverages will be for sale by local businesses including Tugger’s Cafe, Big Mike’s Meats, Sweet Clarisse Catering, Great Lakes Fresh Market and the American Legion’s Brat Stand.
Teens ages 12-18 may participate in a scavenger hunt visiting locations downtown and posting photos using #LINCOLNSTREETLIVE on social media; $75 cash will be awarded for the first person to complete the scavenger hunt, $50 for second place and $25 for third place. Scavenger hunt forms will be available the day of the event at the Augusta Memorial Public Library or the library’s website augustalibrary.org.
From noon to 3 p.m. the library will host a variety of family friendly games such as a pumpkin roll race, corn hole, pumpkin ring toss, spin to win, and ladder ball with prizes provided by the Friends of the Library. There will also be an area to chalk the walk, make buttons and/or make and take crafts for children.
The event is sponsored by the Augusta Area Alliance; city of Augusta; Indianhead Insurance Agency; Lampert Lumber; MSA Professional Services; Prevea Health; and Unity Bank.
For more information about this event contact the Augusta Area Alliance by email info.augustaareaalliance@gmail.com or visit online at facebook.com/AugustaAreaAlliance.