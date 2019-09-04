Author Doug Hoverson to discuss and sign copies of his new book, "The Drink That Made Wisconsin Famous: Beer and Brewing in the Badger State," from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in Leinenkugel's Leinie Lodge, 124 E. Elm St., Chippewa Falls.
Since its first commercial brewery was established in 1835, Wisconsin has seen more than 800 open and more than 650 close — sometimes after mere months, sometimes after thriving for as long as a century and a half. "The Drink That Made Wisconsin Famous" explores this world, from the first territorial pioneers to the most recent craft brewers, and from barley to bar stool.
From the global breweries that developed in Milwaukee in the 1870s to the “wildcat” breweries of Prohibition and the upstart craft brewers of today, Hoverson tells the stories of Wisconsin’s rich brewing history. The illustrated book goes beyond the giants like Miller, Schlitz, Pabst, and Heileman. Of equal interest are the hundreds of small breweries across the state started by immigrants and entrepreneurs to serve local or regional markets.
Hoverson is author of "Land of Amber Waters: The History of Brewing in Minnesota" (Minnesota, 2007). He has written about beer and brewing history for publications ranging from American Breweriana Journal to The Growler to The Onion. He has been a consultant on documentaries about beer or related businesses and is a popular speaker on the history of beer.