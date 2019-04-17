"Text & Image -- Poemeo (poetry video)," by Heid E. Erdrich, will be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday in Woodland Theater at UW–Eau Claire's Davies Center.
This lecture is in conjunction with the Wisconsin Academy of Poets conference.
Admission is free, with no ticket required. The book festival will have books available to purchase at the event.
Erdrich will read from her own work and present from her recent anthology. She will show brief poetry videos, called “poemeos,” which she has created in collaboration with an all-indigenous team of visual artists, animators, filmmakers, and composers.
The sounds and images weave in and out in a kind of dance that includes Erdrich’s Native heritage, her love of nature and a fair amount of social criticism, some of it subtle and ironic, other times straight-forward. Erdrich’s poetry and other writing has won awards and honors from the Loft Literary Center, Native Arts and Culture Foundation, The First Peoples Fund and other organizations.
Erdrich teaches writing and is a frequent speaker on Native American literature, visual art, and Indigenous foods, among other subjects.
She lives in Minnesota and is Ojibwe, enrolled at Turtle Mountain.
Additional information about this event and the Chippewa Valley Book Festival can be found at cvbookfest.org.