Janet Kurtz, an author and former Eau Claire resident, will share insights and experiences she gained through speaking Spanish during a free webinar at noon Thursday, Sept. 3.
Kurtz is the speaker for Central Lakes College's Cultural Thursdays, a series she founded that is beginning its 24th season. Now retired, Kurtz taught CLC Spanish and Latin American studies at the Brainerd, Minn., community college.
The program will commemorate National Hispanic Month (Sept. 15-Oct. 15). Kurtz, who describes herself as a “bilingual optimist,” was able to further enhance intellectual and emotional perspectives, both her own and the perspectives of those with whom she interacts, through the crossing of borders into different cultural/linguistic worlds.
In her recently published book, "Northern Shores/ Southern Borders: Revelations of a Bilingual Life," Kurtz depicts how a Midwestern, monolingual life, where “pronouncing tortilla correctly made you bilingual and eating one made you multicultural,” drastically changed after crossing the Mexican border at age 15. She conveys her shock when reading of kidnappings and government sponsored massacres in Guatemala and her experiences working with Central American refugees on the Overground Railroad.
Register in advance for this webinar at tinyurl.com/y5uzt9z3. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.