MENOMONIE -- Authorities are looking for a vulnerable adult who was last seen at a coffee shop in north Menomonie.
According to an alert from the state Department of Justice:
Cornell Williamson, 44, a resident of Midwest Gratus living facility in Menomonie, was taken to Caribou Coffee at about 8:30 a.m. Monday.
Williamson has not returned to the facility, and staff has not been able to locate him. This is uncommon for him to not return, the alert says.
Williamson has a cognitive impairment, making him a vulnerable adult.
Williamson does have some previous ties to the Eau Claire and Wausau areas, but it is unknown how he would get there as he has no mode of transportation or form of communication.
He was last seen wearing gray pants and a faded brown shirt, is clean shaven and has a short haircut.
Anyone who locates Williamson is asked to call the Menomonie Police Department at 715-232-1283.
