FOUNTAIN CITY -- An autumn equinox sunset concert will be at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the Great Stone Circle at Kinstone, S3439 Cole Bluff Lane, Fountain City.
The concert will feature improvisational, ethereal music by Peter Phippen, antique bamboo and wooden flutes; Rahbi Crawford, crystal singing bowls; and special guests Victoria Shoemaker, crystal and wooden flutes, and Brian B. Reidinger, hand drums/percussion.
The outdoor venue allows for social distance to be maintained.
The musicians will lead audience members on a sound journey as they sit amidst the standing stones of Kinstone Circle at the close of the day. The concert will wrap up just before the setting of the sun. Afterward, if the horizon is clear, attendees may all witness the equinox sunset alignment at Kinstone.
This is a nonsmoking, alcohol free, family-friendly event.
Tickets cost $15 in advance or $20 same day/at the door. Children 12 & younger are admitted free but must be accompanied by an adult with a paid ticket for this event. Paying at the door requires a reservation in advance, so those who plan to do so must contact Kinstone to register and then bring the correct cash amount with them. Advanced ticket purchases are preferred.
Information for attendees:
• Bring your own chair, blanket or mat to sit on.
• Dress for the weather and bring your own insect repellent and/or sunscreen if needed.
• A flashlight may be helpful if you stay until dark.
• There will be no food available for purchase, but feel free to bring your own picnic meal. Kinstone practices a “leave no trace” policy here, so attendees must take all garbage and leftovers home with them.
For tickets and more information, call 608-687-3332 or go to kinstonecircle.com or Kinstone's Facebook page.