The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:

UW-La Crosse

Arcadia: Zach Pronschinske, management.

Cameron: Brianna Johnson, nuclear medicine technology.

Chetek: Dakota Hickok, exercise and sport science.

Eau Claire: Darian Dieckman, accountancy.

Hudson: Madeline Nelson, public health and community health education.

Menomonie: Brookelyn Bauer, radiation therapy; Grant Bilse, communication studies; Alexis Hermann, radiation therapy; Alexa Peterson, radiation therapy.

Prairie Farm: Jonah Picknell, nuclear medicine technology.

Rice Lake: Trent Hagert, finance.

Roberts: Alexis Mueller, general studies.

Trempealeau: Cheyanne Burt, psychology.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com