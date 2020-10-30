The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
UW-La Crosse
Arcadia: Zach Pronschinske, management.
Cameron: Brianna Johnson, nuclear medicine technology.
Chetek: Dakota Hickok, exercise and sport science.
Eau Claire: Darian Dieckman, accountancy.
Hudson: Madeline Nelson, public health and community health education.
Menomonie: Brookelyn Bauer, radiation therapy; Grant Bilse, communication studies; Alexis Hermann, radiation therapy; Alexa Peterson, radiation therapy.
Prairie Farm: Jonah Picknell, nuclear medicine technology.
Rice Lake: Trent Hagert, finance.
Roberts: Alexis Mueller, general studies.
Trempealeau: Cheyanne Burt, psychology.