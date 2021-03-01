The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
UW-Stout
Osseo: Rachael Nerby, human development and family studies; James Pollock, management.
Pepin: Madison Hogue, human development and family studies.
Plum City: Nash Gilles, science education; Amanda Milliren, management.
Rice Lake: Evan Harding, environmental science; Adam Jacobsen, health wellness and fitness; Lorelei Jilek, entertainment design; Bailey Roux, criminal justice and rehabilitation.
River Falls: Benjamin Bjork, applied social science; Jessica Kocian, real estate property management.
Somerset: Logan Peterson, environmental science; Talia Rainer, early childhood education.
Spring Valley: Jason Richardson, mechanical engineering.
Stanley: Nick Endvick, information and communication technology.
Strum: Nels Bodway, management.
Withee: Kyle Westaby, management.
UW-Platteville
Arcadia: Faith Siewert, music.
Augusta: Matthew Lyons, business administration.
Chippewa Falls: Jacob Horan, health and human performance; Ryan Wolff, software engineering.
Colfax: Anna Drazkowski, broad field science.
Eau Claire: Samantha Schermerhorn, industrial engineering; Zachary Wurtzel, mechanical engineering.
Ellsworth: Devin Drier, environmental science and conservation.
Hudson: Brij McClure, criminal justice; Alanah Nelson, animal science.
Independence: Grace Manka, STEM middle childhood-early adolescence education.
Jim Falls: Brittany Stelter, civil engineering.
Loyal: Brandon Timmler, industrial technology management.
Menomonie: Brady Dougan, forensic investigation; Alex Wittmershaus, environmental engineering.
Prescott: Jesse Sommer, mechanical engineering.
St. Cloud State University, St. Cloud, Minn.
Chippewa Falls: Justin Czech, accounting.
Colfax: Serena Secraw, elementary/K-6 education.
Eau Claire: Bailey Richardson, management.
Hudson: Devin Cicha, nursing; Madison Insteness, marketing; Brittney La Faive, criminal justice studies.
Prescott: Rebekah Miller, elementary/K-6 education.
Somerset: Jesse Krongard, finance.
UW-Madison
Altoona: Madeline Peterson, English; Satchal Postlewaite, mathematics.
Baldwin: Alexander Kohler, classical humanities.
Chippewa Falls: Dana Ingram, computer sciences.
Eau Claire: Phillip Akfaly, biology; Dominic Bourget, electrical engineering; Maggie Brenner, actuarial science; Kailee Brown, health promotion and health equity; Austin Hunt, chemistry; Matthew White, computer sciences.
Elk Mound: Colin Svee, mechanical engineering.
Hager City: Bailey Benck, industrial engineering.
Hixton: Daniel Forman, kinesiology.
Hudson: Jacob Duerst, mechanical engineering; Gabriel Franck, political science; Joseph Geissler, mechanical engineering; Robert Geissler, mechanical engineering; Thomas Geissler, biomedical engineering; Kiara Mutschler, computer sciences; Matthew Schwechler, economics; Kevin Still, chemical engineering.
Mondovi: Julia Branger, pharmaceutical sciences.
Osseo: Hattie Frieburg, genetics and genomics.
Prescott: Owen Hamilton, agricultural business management.
Rice Lake: Riley Bridges, engineering mechanics; Cody Johnson, biochemistry.
Marquette University, Milwaukee
River Falls: Mason Smith, mechanical engineering.
Bethel University, St. Paul, Minn.
Hudson: Maija Luckow, biology.