The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:

UW-Stout

Osseo: Rachael Nerby, human development and family studies; James Pollock, management.

Pepin: Madison Hogue, human development and family studies.

Plum City: Nash Gilles, science education; Amanda Milliren, management.

Rice Lake: Evan Harding, environmental science; Adam Jacobsen, health wellness and fitness; Lorelei Jilek, entertainment design; Bailey Roux, criminal justice and rehabilitation.

River Falls: Benjamin Bjork, applied social science; Jessica Kocian, real estate property management.

Somerset: Logan Peterson, environmental science; Talia Rainer, early childhood education.

Spring Valley: Jason Richardson, mechanical engineering.

Stanley: Nick Endvick, information and communication technology.

Strum: Nels Bodway, management.

Withee: Kyle Westaby, management.

UW-Platteville

Arcadia: Faith Siewert, music.

Augusta: Matthew Lyons, business administration.

Chippewa Falls: Jacob Horan, health and human performance; Ryan Wolff, software engineering.

Colfax: Anna Drazkowski, broad field science.

Eau Claire: Samantha Schermerhorn, industrial engineering; Zachary Wurtzel, mechanical engineering.

Ellsworth: Devin Drier, environmental science and conservation.

Hudson: Brij McClure, criminal justice; Alanah Nelson, animal science.

Independence: Grace Manka, STEM middle childhood-early adolescence education.

Jim Falls: Brittany Stelter, civil engineering.

Loyal: Brandon Timmler, industrial technology management.

Menomonie: Brady Dougan, forensic investigation; Alex Wittmershaus, environmental engineering.

Prescott: Jesse Sommer, mechanical engineering.

St. Cloud State University, St. Cloud, Minn.

Chippewa Falls: Justin Czech, accounting.

Colfax: Serena Secraw, elementary/K-6 education.

Eau Claire: Bailey Richardson, management.

Hudson: Devin Cicha, nursing; Madison Insteness, marketing; Brittney La Faive, criminal justice studies.

Prescott: Rebekah Miller, elementary/K-6 education.

Somerset: Jesse Krongard, finance.

UW-Madison

Altoona: Madeline Peterson, English; Satchal Postlewaite, mathematics.

Baldwin: Alexander Kohler, classical humanities.

Chippewa Falls: Dana Ingram, computer sciences.

Eau Claire: Phillip Akfaly, biology; Dominic Bourget, electrical engineering; Maggie Brenner, actuarial science; Kailee Brown, health promotion and health equity; Austin Hunt, chemistry; Matthew White, computer sciences.

Elk Mound: Colin Svee, mechanical engineering.

Hager City: Bailey Benck, industrial engineering.

Hixton: Daniel Forman, kinesiology.

Hudson: Jacob Duerst, mechanical engineering; Gabriel Franck, political science; Joseph Geissler, mechanical engineering; Robert Geissler, mechanical engineering; Thomas Geissler, biomedical engineering; Kiara Mutschler, computer sciences; Matthew Schwechler, economics; Kevin Still, chemical engineering.

Mondovi: Julia Branger, pharmaceutical sciences.

Osseo: Hattie Frieburg, genetics and genomics.

Prescott: Owen Hamilton, agricultural business management.

Rice Lake: Riley Bridges, engineering mechanics; Cody Johnson, biochemistry.

Marquette University, Milwaukee

River Falls: Mason Smith, mechanical engineering.

Bethel University, St. Paul, Minn.

Hudson: Maija Luckow, biology.

