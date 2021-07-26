The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
UW-River Falls
Abbotsford: Caleb Green, agricultural education.
Altoona: Malysha MacFarland, teaching English to speakers of other languages.
Arcadia: Collin Weltzien, agricultural business; Joshua Wiemer, agricultural business.
Baldwin: Vanessa Achterhof, dairy science.
Beldenville: Hannah Radkey, criminology.
Black River Falls: Amanda Marecek, elementary education; Abigail Mueller, conservation and environmental planning.
Bloomer: Eric Wachtendonk, dairy science.
Boyd: Emily Nelson, social work; Allison Raffetto, food science and technology.
Bruce: Matthew Briske, biology.
Chetek: Alex Ohde, computer science and information system.
Chippewa Falls: Jordyn Abramowicz, horticulture; Christa Borck, elementary education; McKenna Erickson, elementary education; Kalli Fliehr, animal science; Cody Hawkins, agricultural engineering; Madeline Newton, animal science.
Colfax: Brielle Bjork, dairy science.
Cumberland: Cole Sutherland, physics.
Downing: Leslie Ludtke, geology.
Durand: Logan Huppert, agricultural engineering; Mariah Weiss, animal science.
Eau Claire: Cory Coone, accounting; Adyara Hanaman, animal science; Austin Werdin, biology.
Elk Mound: Elizabeth Bauer, animal science; Bryce Kragness, animal science.
Ellsworth: Sarah Durkee, criminology; Kendra Lansing, communication sciences and disorders; Haley Larson, communication sciences and disorders; Myron Marko, business administration; Hannah Nelson, agricultural business; Gabriel Nord, geography and geographic information science; Marissa Schumaker, elementary education; Reegan Spriggle, business administration; Paige Spychalla, social work.
Emerald: Allen Croes, agricultural engineering technology.
Ettrick: Reed Holliday, agricultural business.
Fall Creek: Alexis Schulner, animal science.
Fountain City: Deanna Wiersgalla, agricultural education.
Glenwood City: Morgan Peterson, psychology; Allison Ziemer, animal science.
Hammond: Cassandra Schuette, criminology; Rebecca Smolka, chemistry; Meghan Weatherly, psychology.
Houlton: Ethan Lehman, computer science and information system.
Hudson: Blake Anderson, accounting and economics; Mckenzie Baker, psychology; Ian Baribeau, business administration; Trevor Burshten, social work; Karyn Chukel, mathematics; Jonathan Cohen, business administration; Ian Dailey, communication studies and marketing communications; Alyssa Depies, communication studies; Hunter Ellstrom, business administration; Emelia Farago, biology; Joseph Golubic, business administration; Kelsie Hines, animal science; Kaila Jeske, business administration; Christopher Johnson, psychology; Kaitlyn LaRocco, neuroscience and psychology; Nicholas Lecy, computer science and information system; Brendan Myers, marketing communications; Shea O’Connell, marketing communications; Kristina Poppe, stage and screen arts.
Andrew Potter, health and human performance; Maria Rinta, business administration; Arianna Sbraccia, elementary education; Natalie Seyko, criminology and sociology; Rosalyn Stotmeister, vocal-general-K-12; Jachus Sundby, biology; Autumn VerDuin, animal science; Brogan Williams, geography; Ena Yang, neuroscience and psychology.
Knapp: Nolan Windsor, biology.
Maiden Rock: Danyelle Hovland, environmental science.
Melrose: Toni Adams, early childhood.
Menomonie: Keysha Carlson, biology; Cole Kennedy, crop and soil science; Bryanna Patrouille, agricultural education; Devon Rosinsky, animal science; Amy Zingsheim, physics.
Mondovi: Danielle Chilson, accounting; Abigail George, agricultural business; Haley Gifford, agricultural education; Austin Johnson, agricultural business; Alyssa Meixner, animal science.
Neillsville: Dakota Watton, agricultural business.
New Richmond: Alyssa Berning, art education; Helen Delaney, sustainable management; Lisa Johnson, elementary education; Anna Moen, business administration; Matisyn Post-Priller, neuroscience and psychology; Sydney Sattler, biology; Andrew Turner, marketing communications.
Osseo: Alexander Greenwold, agricultural studies; Barrent Herman, crop and soil science.
Owen: Kathryn Lampi, agricultural education; Walker Olson, food science and technology.
Pepin: Blaze Bergmann, agricultural engineering technology.
Prescott: Ashley Bowes, stage and screen arts; Dalton Hanken, computer science and information system; David Hennessey, business administration; Nicholas Hovel, agricultural engineering; Kenzie Hyde, accounting; Keegan Nielsen, elementary education; Kallie Penk, elementary education; James Rickett, biology; Zane Strand, geology; Carly Thompson, political science.
Rice Lake: Claire Dostal, criminology and dairy science; Jordan Pride, criminology and sociology.
Ridgeland: Jackilyn Bucher-Thayer, agricultural business.