The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:

Bemidji State University, Bemidji, Minn.

Baldwin: Hannah Alme, sports management.

Cameron: Peyton Dibble, sports management.

Hudson: Gillian Boily, nursing; Isaiah Grancorvitz, criminal justice.

Menomonie: Hannah Peterson, exercise science.

River Falls: Paige Oase, nursing; Alexandra Voiles, nursing; Cody Wilkens, business administration.

