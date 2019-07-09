MINNEAPOLIS — The St. Louis Park, Minn., City Council’s decision to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance before meetings continues to incite critics of the move.
The City Council voted 5-0 on June 17 to do away with the pledge at most meetings due to concerns that some residents in the “increasingly diverse community” may find it unwelcoming.
On Monday night in St. Louis Park, nearly 100 often raucous protesters jammed into the council chamber to urge the city to keep saying the pledge. Angered that the city had voted to nix the pledge, members of the group recited it several times and waved American flags as they confronted the council and called on them to resign.
No vote was taken, but two proposals were introduced to reverse the decision or continue the discussion with involvement from the community.
Hundreds of people have called or emailed the city to protest the vote last month. Mayor Jake Spano announced on Twitter later that week that the council would be revisiting its decision.
President Donald Trump now has joined those seeking a reversal of the decision.
Trump said in a tweet Tuesday morning: “Outrage is growing in the Great State of Minnesota where our Patriots are now having to fight for the right to say the Pledge of Allegiance. I will be fighting with you!”
Trump included in the tweet “@foxandfriends,” the all-news network where he often gives interviews.
As is the case with many of the president’s tweets, this one collected replies, retweets and likes by the thousands right out of the Twitter gate.
Trump has nearly 62 million followers on Twitter, and his morning menu of topics was varied, ranging from Britain’s effort to leave the European Union to federal aid for California after the recent earthquakes.