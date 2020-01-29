Converge Radio presents Barbaro with Superior Siren Saturday at The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St.
Doors open at 7:30 p.m. for the all-ages show. Tickets cost $10 in advance and $15 at the door. For tickets and more information go to tinyurl.com/qouhs6b or call 715-832-8844.
Barbaro, based in Winona, Minn., and Minneapolis, have a new album out titled "Dressed in Roses." They count as their musical influences bluegrass, jazz, pop and country-western.
“When I listen to Barbaro I find myself leaning in to the sound… trying to figure out where this unique blend came from, and where it’s going next!” said Mike Pengra of Radio Heartland.
Barbaro is among the bands scheduled to appear this year at Blue Ox Music Festival June 11 through 13 outside of Eau Claire.
For more information about the band go to barbaroband.com or their Facebook page.
Superior Siren is an all-female eerie folk project created on the shores of Lake Superior in Duluth, Minn.
The band is led by singer-songwriter and guitarist Laura Sellner. Since her solo debut in 2012, the musician has continued to captivate audiences with songs of honesty and heartfelt emotions. In 2015 Sellner joined forces with cellist Rachel Gobin, bassist Nyssa Krause and drummer Emma Deaner to craft a dark and raw folk sound.
The band released the debut self-titled LP in January 2018.
For more information go to superiorsiren.com or their Facebook page.