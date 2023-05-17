WNBA Finals Basketball

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon during the first half in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

 Jessica Hill

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas coach Becky Hammon denied Wednesday that former Aces player Dearica Hamby was bullied on her team for being pregnant, saying any ill feelings between the two came from Hamby being traded.

Hammon, one of the league's marquee figures, said at a news conference she did nothing to warrant discipline from the WNBA, which suspended her for two games without pay Tuesday after a monthslong investigation into Hamby's allegations.

Recommended for you