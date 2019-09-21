The Oxbow Hotel and The Lakely again are partnering up with local breweries and cheesemakers for the third annual Beer & Cheese Thing from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the hotel, 516 Galloway St.
Eventgoers will be treated to unlimited samples of local and regional craft beers and award-winning aged artisanal cheeses and take home a commemorative sampling glass. Ten breweries and 13 cheesemakers will be featured.
Chef Eric Mendoza will be serving his chili -- vegetarian and carnivore options are available -- with a chili bar featuring all the fixins’ (extra charge applies). Pretzel necklaces will also be available for purchase.
New this year, The Beer & Cheese Thing will be accompanied by an Artisan Market, featuring artists and other creators from the Chippewa Valley. The market is free to attend and will be open from noon to 6 p.m.
Attendees also can enjoy the live music by European folk band Klezmazel. Yard games including kubb and bean bags will also be set up throughout the afternoon.
Tickets for the 21-and-older event cost $35 in advance and $45 at the door and are available by going to tinyurl.com/y3vyy73n or calling 715-839-0601.