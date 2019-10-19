PISCATAWAY, N.J. — No. 20 Minnesota won its first game as a ranked team in five years and suddenly it has the lead in the West Division and a clear path to the Big Ten title game .
It all fell into place Saturday as Rodney Smith ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns and the Gophers improved to 7-0 for the first time since winning the national title in 1960 with a 42-7 victory over Rutgers on Saturday.
Coupled with Illinois' stunning last-second victory over No. 6 Wisconsin, Minnesota (7-0, 4-0) has a one-game over the Badgers (6-1, 3-1) in the division and control over its destiny.
The path is not going to be easy. After facing Maryland (3-4) next weekend, the Gophers get a bye and then face No. 7 Penn State, No. 23 Iowa, Northwestern and Wisconsin in the regular-season finale.
Minnesota struggled against Rutgers in the first half before scoring four touchdowns in the second, including one by the defense.
Smith scored on runs of 3 and 16 yards and Tanner Morgan threw two touchdowns as the Gophers won their ninth straight game spanning two seasons. Rutgers (1-6, 0-5) lost its fifth consecutive loss overall and 17th straight in the Big Ten Conference.
Iowa 26, Purdue 20
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa's defense might be as good as any in America.
The Hawkeyes' offense is lagging way behind though, and that inconsistency is threatening to submarine their season.
Mekhi Sargent ran for a 14-yard score with 2:16 left and 23rd-ranked Iowa held off Purdue 26-20 on Saturday, snapping a two-game losing streak.
Tyler Goodson scored his first career touchdown from a yard out and Keith Duncan kicked four field goals for the Hawkeyes (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten), who also broke a two-game skid against the Boilermakers (2-5, 1-3).
Purdue made the Hawkeyes — who entered the game as a 17-point favorite — earn this one.
The Boilermakers cut it to 19-13 on J.D. Dellinger's 36-yard field goal with 2:59 left. Purdue was assessed a personal foul after squibbing the ensuing kickoff to midfield, though, and runs of 21 and 14 yards by Sargent gave the Hawkeyes the cushion they'd been looking for all day.
Penn State 28, Michigan 21
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Sean Clifford threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead No. 7 Penn State to a 28-21 win over No. 16 Michigan on Saturday night.
The Nittany Lion quarterback hit KJ Hamler on 25- and 53-yard scoring strikes and hooked up with tight end Pat Freiermuth for a 17-yard touchdown in a game Penn State (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) never trailed.
Hamler, who had a 100-yard kickoff return to start the second half called back on a holding penalty, finished with six catches for 108 yards.
The Wolverines battled back from a 21-7 halftime deficit and with just over two minutes to play, had a chance to tie the game on fourth-and-goal from Penn State's 3. But Michigan wideout Ronnie Bell dropped what would've been the tying touchdown with Penn State safety Lamont Wade playing tight coverage.
Indiana 34, Maryland 28
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — After losing his job to a freshman, Peyton Ramsey never abandoned the work ethic that enabled him to start 12 games at quarterback for Indiana last year.
Ramsey's willingness to be ready at a moment's notice paid off handsomely Saturday for the gritty junior, who threw for 193 yards and a touchdown in a relief role to help the Hoosiers beat Maryland 34-28.
Ramsey took over for injured Michael Penix Jr. with 12 minutes left in the second quarter and Indiana ahead 14-7. Showing no small measure of poise, Ramsey exuded calm in the huddle and finesse while running the offense.