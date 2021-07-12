EAU CLAIRE -- Bilhenry Walker is presenting an exhibition of his sculptures through July at Artisan Forge Gallery, 1106 Mondovi Road.
According to information from his Facebook page:
This sculpture exhibition covers samples of Walker's work over the last 45 years. Wall sculptures floating on light were created in 1972 while Poly-Resin sculptures on granite pedestals were created in 1985. These were influenced by the California Light and Space movement of the 1960s and '70s and were recently included in a one-man show at the Sioux City Art Center in Iowa.
During the pandemic Walker turned to a more light-hearted approach by creating a figurative series of “Covid Kid Companions.” These pieces are humorous caricatures of kids who were trying to live through the pandemic as best they could. While some demonstrate bravado as in “Surfin’ Sammy” and “Tom Turrific,” others show their angst as in “Screamin’ Mimi” and “Bad Boy Billy.”
Finally, Walker became fascinated with the evolutionary life of the Jurassic era and created an entire series of his own fantasy animals. These are the imaginary dead-enders of that era who didn’t make the cut. Nonetheless, they are playful with the appearance of being children’s pull-toys but with the substance of esthetic decision-making and meticulous craftsmanship which lift them to serious art consideration.
