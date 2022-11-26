While the extension to the Ukraine export agreement is positive for the world grain supply there are still some obstacles for the country to overcome. We may not see an increase to exports from the country as large as some analysts predict. For one, Russia continues to attack Ukraine infrastructure, making it difficult to get inventory to export terminals. Ukraine still only has three terminals to work with which is also a limiting factor. Shippers are also concerned with the delays it takes to get vessels inspected and need to carry elevated insurance as long as the war in the regions continues. The question for an importer is if the lower cost of the offerings from this region is enough to offset these other hurdles.

The financial markets received friendly news when the Consumer Price Index showed October inflation dipped to 7.7% which was just under trade estimates. There are now thoughts in the market we have seen the worst of inflation in the US which is quite possible. This does not mean we will not see interest rates continue to rise though, but it does mean we could see smaller rate hikes.

