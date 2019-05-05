Menomonie native Terrin Vavra is off to a strong start in the South Atlantic League of minor league baseball.
On April 20, the shortstop for the Class A Asheville (N.C.) Tourists went 4-for-4 at the plate. He began his SAL career this season with a nine-game hitting streak and currently is batting .356, which is good for fifth in the league.
Vavra’s father, Joe, works for the Detroit Tigers, and his two older brothers — Tanner and Trey — were drafted by the Minnesota Twins. The Colorado Rockies picked Terrin in the third round of last year’s draft.
A former University of Minnesota standout, Terrin said the pro schedule takes some getting used to.
“The biggest adjustment I think is just playing every day,” Vavra said in an MiLB.com story. “It’s a grind out here. Everyone kind of experiences it together. You don’t really understand it until you kind of experience playing every day.”
Vavra was an all-state pick for Menomonie High School before starring for the Gophers in college.
Contact: liam.marlaire@ecpc.com, 715-833-9215 or @marlaires on Twitter