CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Bloomer man was reportedly traveling at more than 80 miles per hour when he caused a multiple-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway P/Woodward Avenue and Highway 124 on October 15, according to a criminal complaint.
Brock A. Haseltine, 20, 71 Westbrook Dr., was charged in Chippewa County Court with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and reckless driving causing injury. He will appear in court Monday.
Haseltine was driving a 2017 Ford Fusion when it crashed at 8:37 a.m. on Oct. 15 as he was headed northbound on Highway 124. Data extracted from his Fusion shows he was traveling approximately 84 mph just prior to the collision. That corridor of Highway 124 has a 45 mph speed limit.
“Applying a standard 4% variance to the data to account for speedometer and possible sensor errors in calibration, this suggests the vehicle was traveling approximately 81 to 87 mph just prior to impact,” the criminal complaint reads.
The crash involved Haseltine’s car, four other vehicles, and a light pole. Several eyewitnesses and victims told police that Haseltine caused the crash and was clearly driving faster than the posted speed limit. Haseltine’s car struck another and became airborne, hitting and taking out the light pole, eyewitnesses said.
When an officer spoke to Haseltine at the scene, he observed Haseltine’s pupils were dilated, and a prescription bottle of Hydroxozine was on the floorboard of the vehicle he was driving. Haseltine said he had consumed two beers the prior evening, but couldn’t recall if he had taken Hydroxozine or Lithium as well.
One victim was transported to an area hospital with a shoulder injury and a collapsed lung.
The county’s Victim/Witness Services offices tabulated restitution and surcharges at $80,796.
In addition to the criminal charges, Haseltine was cited for violation of a red traffic light, “unreasonable and imprudent speed,” and failure to keep his vehicle under control.