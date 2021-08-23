Shakey Graves entertains the crowd Saturday evening at Blue Ox Music Festival. He was one of many nationally known artists taking the various stages of the bluegrass-Americana event Thursday through Saturday at The Pines Music Park, 5024 Crescent Ave., outside of Eau Claire. The festival also featured acts such as The Infamous Stringdusters, Molly Tuttle, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Pert Near Sandstone and Leftover Salmon.
A crowd gathers for the seventh annual Blue Ox Music Festival on Saturday at The Pines Music Park, 5024 Crescent Ave., outside of Eau Claire. The festival, which ran Thursday through Saturday, featured bluegrass and Americana artists such as Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Molly Tuttle, The Infamous Stringdusters, Sam Bush and host band Pert Near Sandstone.
Photo by Branden Nall
