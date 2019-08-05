The Local Store in Eau Claire is among the 61 locations across the world that on Wednesday will present an early listen to "i,i," the new album by Bon Iver.
The album will be out Aug 30 on the Jagjaguwar label. For those who don't want to wait until then, The Local Store, 205 N. Dewey St., will provide the following at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday:
• The playing of the entire album from a vinyl test pressing.
• A test pressing drawing open to those who pre-order the album that night.
• Free two-track flexi discs for attendees on a first-come, first-served basis on Wednesday.
Admission to the listening party is free. For more information about the Volume One event, call 715-552-0457 or go to volumeone.org.
Other locations holding the listening parties are Chicago, London, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York, Sydney and Tokyo.
The "i,i" singles "Faith," "Jelmore," "Hey, Ma," and "U (Man Like)" are available for streaming now.
The current tour of Bon Iver, which is led by Eau Claire native Justin Vernon, includes shows Thursday, Oct. 3, at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul; and Friday, Oct. 4, at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill. Feist will perform with Bon Iver at both concerts.
To preorder “i,i” go to boniver.ffm.to/icommai. For concert tickets go to boniver.org/tour.