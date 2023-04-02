APTOPIX Severe Weather Iowa

Family and neighbors look through debris on Ed Whestine's farm on Saturday southwest of Wellman, Iowa. Storms that dropped possibly dozens of tornadoes killed multiple people in small towns and big cities across the South and Midwest, tearing a path through the Arkansas capital, collapsing the roof of a packed concert venue in Illinois, and stunning people throughout the region Saturday with the damage's scope.

 AP

WYNNE, Ark. — Residents across a wide swath of the South and Midwest on Sunday raced to assess the destruction wreaked by storms that dropped possibly dozens of tornadoes and killed at least 27 people in small towns and big cities, as severe weather moved into parts of the Northeast.

Earlier storms tore a path through the Arkansas capital, collapsing the roof of a packed concert venue in Illinois and stunning people throughout the region Saturday with the damage's scope.