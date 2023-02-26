Suns Bucks Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (12) drives against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

 Jeffrey Phelps

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday scored 33 points, Brook Lopez made a tiebreaking layup with 24.8 seconds left and the Milwaukee Bucks edged the Phoenix Suns 104-101 on Sunday for their 14th consecutive victory.

This nationally televised game didn’t include Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo or Phoenix’s Kevin Durant.

Tags

Recommended for you