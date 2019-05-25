The Vikings are one of the teams considered to be placed in pro football’s AFL to get a 13-13 alignment between the two divisions but in the end, it’s the Colts, Steelers and Browns who are moved despite protests.
Also 50 years ago this month, the Twins beat the Indians 10-3 behind two homers by Harmon Killebrew and the pitching of Jim Kaat. Later in a 3-2 win over the Orioles, Killebrew slams the 406th of his career. Denny McLain, last year’s 31-game winner, hurls a 3-2 win over the Twins and the Reds Jim Mahoney strikes out 13 in hurling his third no-hitter, 10-0 over Houston. The next night, Houston wins 4-0 as Don Wilson turns the tables, striking out 13 in no-hitter over the Reds. Rod Carew is the major league bat leader at .400.
In high school baseball, Memorial gets a key triple from Tom Poquette in a 6-2 win over North despite home runs by Tom Knudtson and Steve Stolpe. The Huskies sweep Menomonie 7-6 and 6-1 behind the pitching of Dan Gibbs, Scott Maske and Tim Smith while Steve Johnson drives in three of the runs. Bob Burling has three hits, inclduing a homer to lead the Old Abes to a sweep of Superior with Gregg Bohlig and Steve Field hurling the wins. Tom Schulner hits a grand slam homer and Tom Rodel pitches a one-hitter as Regis blanks Mondovi 7-0. In District tournament play, Maske pitches his second straight no-hitter and runs his streak of no-hit innings to 24 in a 1-0 North win over Thorp but the Huskies are ousted 3-1 by the Old Abes as Bohlig hits a two-run homer and Field outduels Smith on the mound.
Prince wins the Kentucky Derby and Preakness but his owner says he will not seek the triple crown in the Belmont. Later he relents and says his horse may go for it. Mario Andretti wins the Indy 500 and $200 thousand with Dan Gurney second and pole-sitter A.J. Foyt eighth.
Eau Claire area Region 6 on the Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness supported by the YMCA will have a fun run but will feature an AAU-sanctioned 10-mile run at Carson Park. The winner is Olympian Ron Daws of the Twin Cities in a time of 52:39. In a field of 37 runners, the top local is Dave Weiss in 18th place. It is planned to be an annual event.
The Los Angeles Lakers take a 3-2 series lead with a 117-104 win over the Celtics, but Jerry West, who scores 39, is injured. Back in Boston, the Celtics even the series and then take the championship with a 108-106 win for an 11th title in 13 years. John Havlicek scores 26 and Sam Jones 24 to lead the winners while West has 42 and Elgin Baylor 20 for the Lakers.
QB Phil Hagen, the Abe product, runs for a score and passes for another to lead the Maroons to a 36-35 win over the Whites in the Minnesota spring game, highlighted by Jim Carter’s TD and 2-point conversion run in the final minute. In the Badgers spring game, Greg “Grapefruit” Johnson and Alan “A-Train” Thompson, labeled the new Alan Ameche, stand out for their running.
One day after father Cliff Howe died, Jim Howe hurls the Blugolds to a 5-1 win over Stevens Point with the help of Rog Scherer’s three-run homer. Randy Millis pitches a 4-hitter in a 3-0 Blugold win as they split with Platteville. Bill Gipp has two doubles and two singles in the second game Eau Claire loss. Former Abe George Hoepner strikes out 11 in Minnesota’s 9-3 win over Purdue and has lowered his ERA under 2.00.
Co-op enters a women’s state fastpitch softball league under the leadership of Sandy Schumacher and includes pitcher Doris McFarlane, who hurls a city league no-hitter. There are 30 city fastpitch teams ready to open the season in five leagues. There are also 17 slowpitch teams. In the Major fastpitch openers, H&L defeats Presto 9-0 on a Jim Bell 4-hitter while Moose Madson has two hits and drives in two runs and Sammy’s Pizza gets a 2-run homer from Jon Wensel and shutout pitching from Steve Miley in an 8-0 win over Tommy’s.
Twin City Sports opens baseball play with a 1-0 win over Spring Valley led by the shutout pitching of Ron Stewart, Mike Fletty and Tim Tyler. Rog Tietz’s double drives in the game’s only run. In a 13-8 win over Ellsworth, Connie Bradison and Gene Garner hit homers and combine for eight RBI’s.
Under a WIAA proposal, the Big Rivers would lose Wausau and gain Tomah, Sparta and Black River Falls under much disagreement. WIAA head John Roberts says there will be no football playoffs due to too many teams. In basketball coaching changes, Jim Sevals replaces Bob Tone at Rice Lake and Bob Heidenreich takes over for Frank Kyes at Colfax.
Harold Mueller opens the stock car racing season by sweeping semi-modified honors at the Eau Claire Speedway. In the CVGA golf opener, Glen Samuelson wins in a playoff with Steve Alf for Menomonie Open honors. Little League highlights include a no-hitter by Greg Dick, 13 strikeouts by Mark Faanes and a grand slam homer by Todd Amundson. Little League opens its 19th season with 18 teams under Commissioner Connie Chumas. There are 12 Babe Ruth League teams in two leagues.
Led by John and Paul Christopher, Jim Sowerwine and Gary Bystadt, the unbeaten Memorial tennis team blanks North 9-0. Dave Johnson wins three events to lead the Abe track team to a 68-50 win over the Huskies. The Central U.S. Ski Association names Eau Claire’s Don Larson for its President’s Award.
40 Years Ago
The Packers take Georgia Tech RB Eddie Lee Ivery on the 15th pick of the draft. After nine seasons in Green Bay, pro-bowler LB Jim Carter asks to be put on waivers and later retires. Viking QB Fran Tarkenton calls it quits and plans to join Howard Cosell on Monday Night Football telecasts.
Favorite Spectacular Bid wins the Kentucky Derby and then romps to a 5 1/2 lengths win in the Preakness. Rick Mears roars to a Indy 500 victory and the battle between USAC and Championship Auto Racing continues. The Canadiens top the Rangers in five games to claim a fourth straight NHL title led by MVP Bob Gainey.
In high school baseball, North beats Regis 4-2 on a 2-run triple by Mark Madson and a game-saving outfield catch by Kern Kragenbring. Regis bounces back for a 6-1 win over Bloomer on John Ausman’s 1-hitter. Memorial tops North 4-3 on Duane Berlin’s 3-run homer and takes the rematch 3-2 as Tim Seichter outduels Bill Carlson.
In regional play, Chippewa tops North 9-0 on a 1-hitter by Dave Jensen and Jensen comes back to top Memorial 3-1 as Jensen gives up three hits to an Abe team depleted by the suspension of nine seniors. But in sectional play, the Cardinals fall to Stevens Point 5-2. Denny Ruf hits a 2-run double and 3-run homer to lead Cadott to a sweep of Altoona and a fifth straight Cloverbelt championship.
In the first Eau Claire Marathon, there are only eight entries and four do not finish. The winner is Ken Van Es in a time of 2:53. Craig Moore wins the 11th Carson 10 road race in 55:01. Olympian Ron Daws is third, Dan Conway fifth and New Zealand’s Lorraine Moeller is the women’s winner in 58:13 among a total of 205 runners.
The Brewers beat the Tigers and Mark “The Bird” Fidrych 5-1 with the help of a 2-run double by Paul Molitor and Moose Haas hurls a 7-3 win over the Yankees as Cecil Cooper hits two homers. Mike Schmidt hits two homers, one a game-winner in the 10th as the Phillies beat the Cubs 23-22. There are 11 homers in all. In a classic mound duel, Nolan Ryan scatters six hits in a 1-0 win over Ron Guidry and the Yankees. Former Abe Tom Poquette, who hit .302 and .292 in his first two seasons, rides the Royals bench amid trade rumors.
Regis announces plans to build an outdoor sports complex next to the school. The Ramblers win the city track meet as Bill Pabich and Dave Wenberg each win two events and take a second with Mike Golden and Jeff Kern other winners. In the WISAA state track meet, Kern wins the shot and Wenberg the high hurdles.
Magic Johnson, 19-year old sophomore who led Michigan State to the NCAA title in March, declares for the NBA draft. Jack Nicklaus edges Lew Alcindor for AP Athlete of the Year. Tracy Austin ends the 6-year, 125-match clay court winning streak of Chris Evert Lloyd.
The Blugolds sweep River Falls 2-1 and 1-0 behind Dave Brown and Jim Schmitt but then are swept by Stout, 2-1 and 3-2 with Brian Yost and Doug Femal hurling the victories. Eau Claire takes its 5th straight conference tennis title by sweeping doubles and Dave Tornow wins in singles. Dan Hancock has a school-record long jump to lead the Blugolds to fourth place in conference track. Marty Hendricks gets a key goal as the Blugold soccer club tops Stout 3-0.
The North track team has double winners in Wayne Blechinger and Mike Baker in a 78-49 win over Memoral. In the conference tennis meet, Eric Lindquist and Kris Long take the doubles title. Troy Pierce and Brian Kraft are double winners for Menomonie in Big Rivers track while Menomonie’s Jenny Hayden takes three wins and Memorial’s Tammy Grambo two in girls competition. Cam Jackson and Paul Ayres win in doubles and Wes Brown in singles in sectional tennis and head to state. Dieter Murphy of Memorial wins a playoff with North’s Matt Skamfer for medalist honors but the Abes lose to Central in a playoff for the conference golf title.
Red Wing ruins the Cavalier opener 6-3 before 1,037 fans but the Cavs go on to win five straight over the Memorial Day weekend. Shoearama wins eight of 14 games and places seventh in the Amarillo slowpitch tournament in Texas. Curly Hanson bats .698 and has 18 homers and Mike Haley has 21 homers. Injured last year, Reed Zuehlke is named to the U.S. Ski Team and Olympic training squad. Steve Burgess wins the late model stock car feature at Kaukauna. Punky Manor races to first at Rice Lake and second at Menomonie. Steve Jensen wins the CVGA event at Prescott, one stroke ahead of Roy Abrameit. Blugold football coach Link Walker announces he will be losing key assistants in Gene Golden and Pete Kuharchek. Winning pitchers on opening night of Major fastpitch play are Jim Bell, Mike Wirz and Dave Schlosser. The WIAA announces that the Big Rivers will be playing in Division 2 in the playoffs.
30 Years Ago
The Brewers beat the Twins to end a 5-game losing streak 7-2 as Gary Sheffield and Rob Deer belt 2-run homers. After having his knee drained of fluid due after a home plate collision the day before, Robin Yount drives in three runs with three hits in an 8-2 win over the Royals. A leadoff home run by Paul Molitor leads to a 9-6 win over Seattle. Traded to the Angels prior to the season after 10 seasons with the Brewers, catcher Bill Schroeder belts a grand slam to beat his old team as the Angels take a 12-9 win.
Nolan Ryan, 42, hooks up in a classic mound duel with Roger Clemens and Ryan whiffs 11 in a 2-1 Texas win over Boston. Jack Morris goes to 0-6 after a 5-3 loss to the Mariners. Mike Schmidt, 39 of the Phillies, retires with 539 career homers. Larry Aaron, 31-year old son of Henry, is the baseball coach at Milwaukee North.
Menomonie school officials await the decision of the Governor on an early retirement law. If he signs, the school can go outside in the selection of a football coach to replace retired Gene Hatfield. The WIAA is considering steroid sanctions. Former Blugold RB DJ LeRoy, fired as coach at UW-Stevens Point, wins his $40 thou lawsuit against the school on the use of ineligible players that cost forfeits of all games during the 1987 season.
Barry Dahm strikes out 12 in hurling North to a 10-4 win over Memorial and the Huskies come back for an 11-4 repeat behind the pitching of Jason Boehm and three hits each by Dan Olson and Randy Kein. In regional play, Chippewa Falls ousts Memorial 6-2 behind the 2-hit pitching of Todd Zwiefelhofer.
The Packers nix the contract proposal of Tony Mandarich, who without a contract threatens to take on Mike Tyson in a heavyweight boxing match. Al Fralic, a Falcon lineman, says steroid use in the NFL is widespread as the players try to bulk up to stay competitive. Sunday Silence beats Easy Goer in the Kentucky Derby and comes back to nip Easy Goer by a nose in the Preakness. Driving a Menard car, Johnny Rutherford is bumped from the field on the last day of qualification while Emerson Fitipaldi becomes the first Indy 500 million dollar winner with Al Unser Jr., second. Larry McDonald has the go-ahead goal as Calgary defeats Montreal 4-2 to in the Stanley Cup in six games.
Memorial’s girls rally rally from eight down to top North 10-8 with Amy Nelson getting the win but in the rematch North answers for an 8-7 win with four in the seventh with Melanie Paulsrud driving in the winning run. In tournament play, the Huskies rally for an 11-6 win over the Abes with Billie Stevens 3-run triple the key blow. Altoona scores a 5-4 win over Thorp for the Cloverbelt girls softball title with Tristan Bauer hurling the win and Miki and Missy Hagen leading hitters.
Ricky Pierce scores 25 to lead the Bucks to a 96-92 win over Atlanta to take the series 3-2 but Milwaukee is swept by the Pistons in the next series. In an Eastern Conference game, Michael Jordan comes alive late and finishes with 34 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists in a Bulls win.
Brian Nelson fires a no-hitter and adds a home run to lead Menomonie to an 11-0 win over Chippewa Falls. Trent Petrie and Brad White also homer. Kevin Sorenson, Marty Shepler and Paul Harris hit homers to lead Altoona to a 7-6 win over Fall Creek. Soph lefty Pat McDonald hurls Altoona to a 5-1 no-hit win over Thorp, striking out 10 and gets support from Sorenson’s 3-run homer.
In the city track meet, Mike Andrews wins his third straight 100 and 200 and Joel Wagner wins three distance events to lead Regis to the boys title. In girls action, Memorial’s Amy Webb wins her third straight 200 but loses to Ann Giese of Altoona in the 100. Brian Steger wins two events and takes a second to lead Chippewa to the BRC track championship while Memorial’s Jenni Wickham wins two distance events. Regis repeats as WISAA Class B state champ as Wagner has two wins and Andrews a first and two seconds. Tim Brown of McDonell wins the 100 and 400 in the conference meet.
Regis defeats Aquinas 8-6 in nine innings at La Crosse for its first CWCC baseball championship in 15 years. Greg Ender drives in the go-ahead run and Joe Carroll has three RBI. Joe Mooney has three hits and drives in three runs to lead the Ramblers to an 8-5 win over North and the city championship. In the state meet, Regis makes a big comeback to tie but loses 8-6 to Appleton Xavier despite a 3-run homer by Mooney and Paul Ausman’s team finishes 14-4. Chuck Rupnow and Dick Smith are selected to umpire the WIAA state baseball tournament.
Immanuel Lutheran closes with a 7-2 win over Alma-Gilmanton as Seth Schaller hits a homer and Andy Buck hurls and then tops Boyceville 6-3 as Dan Roehl whiffs 15 for a 12-1 record. The Lancers rank No. 6 in state small school rankings and are led by Roehl, who hits .537 with five homers and 26 RBI at bat and 5-0 with 63 strikeouts in 30 innings on the mound.
The Blugolds close the baseball season with an 8-5 and 9-1 sweep of Superior with Rick Schmidt and Mike Thalacker hitting home runs. Fred Hoversholm is named manager of the Eau Claire Pioneers amateur baseball team. Erik Gonzaga is named CWCC Player of the Year and leads Regis to the state tennis meet.
The Cavaliers open the season by losing to Red Wing 11-7 before 839 fans although Jeff Kloes has four hits and four RBI and Matt McDevitt four hits. The Cavs go on to win their next four over the Memorial Day weekend. Dave Harman has four hits, two homers and six RBI in leading the way to a split with Addison, Ill.
Stout wins the District 14 meet 14-4 over La Crosse led by Collin Sleichert with a homer, double, four hits in all and four RBI. The Blue Devils go on to the NAIA Nationals and score a 3-2 win over Elon behind the pitching of Dan Larson before being eliminated.
In CVGA golf, Bob Anderson wins at Princeton Valley by six strokes while Tom Kristo bests Mark Sippel in a playoff at Mondovi.
20 Years Ago
Tony Bennett will join father Dick Bennett as an unofficial aide at Wisconsin next season to see if he wants to pursue a career in college coaching. Larry Bird’s Pacers beat the Bucks 99-91 getting 13 3-pointers, five by Reggie Miller who scores 33 in all. The Pacers sweep of the three games eliminates the Bucks.
Trevor Buckley’s 2-run homer in the seventh gives Menomonie an 8-7 win over North and a share of the Big Rivers lead. Eli Rupnow and Justin Boortz hit homers to give Memorial a 5-4 win over Menomonie but the Indians take the league title with a 9-3 record under Coach Joe LaBuda. In the regional, Hudson scores a 4-0 win over Menomonie, which winds up with a record number of wins in a 14-6 season.
Mike LaBarbera strikes out 15 and Ben Turnquist hits two homers to give Memorial a 9-2 win over River Falls and the Abes go on to beat North 10-9 as Turnquist drives in the winning run with a single in the eighth and also clouts his sixth home run in five games. In the regional, Memorial ousts Wisconsin Rapids 6-3 behind the pitching and hitting of LaBarbera.
Charasmatic wins the Kentucky Derby by a neck over Menifee. Driving a Menard car, Robby Gordon runs out of gas just before the final lap and Dick Bracks speeds by to win the Indy 500. The Cubs announce a crackdown on beer sales at Wrigley which includes the sale of a limit of only two beers to a fan instead of four. The Red Sox unveil a plan to replace 87-year old Fenway Park, the smallest in the majors.
Angie Ziehme hurls a perfect game as the North girls beat River Falls 12-0 in five innings. The Huskies win the second game a doubleheader with Chippewa Falls 4-3 on a Melissa Blaskowski double for a 15-3 record and the Big Rivers title. Sis Paulsen hits a 2-run homer to lead the Huskies to a 4-1 win over Rice Lake in the regional finals.
Hideo Nomo makes his first start with the Brewers and hurls a 3-2 win over the Giants. Marquis Grissom drives in three runs as Milwaukee scores a 10-7 win over the Braves. In a 26-2 Florida State win over Maryland, Marshall McDougal makes good use of his aluminum bat, setting NCAA records with six homers and 16 RBI.
Regis beats McDonell 11-7 for its first CWCC baseball title in 10 years as Ben Morrison’s 2-run single clinches the win. In the regional, Joe Morrison’s double drives in Adam Olson for a 2-1 Rambler win over the Macks as Mike Iverson tosses a 4-hitter. In the state meet, Ben Morrison goes 4x4 with a homer but the Ramblers are guilty of issuing 10 bases on balls and lose to Fond du Lac Springs 12-5 and Mark McHorney’s team finishes 14-6. Fall Creek nips Altoona 2-1 as Ryan Prock drives in the winning run for George Tait, who hurls a 1-hitter.
After taking the Blugolds to a 10-3 season and the semifinals of the NCAA Division III football playoffs, Coach Bob Nielson leaves to take the head job at UM-Duluth. With Heidi Bergstrom doing most of the pitching, the Blugold women defeat Stevens Point, Lawrence and Whitewater to win the Division III softball regional and quality for the National tournament at Gelein Field. The Blugolds score two wins before being ousted by Alma, Mich., 4-3.
Using wood bats, the Cavaliers open the season with a 10-0 blanking of Mound, Mn., as Joel Schaffer gets three hits and Vic Cable allows just one hit in hurling his 137th Cav victory. Brandon Bosher hurls a 5-3 win over the Eau Claire Bears and Dale Varsho, one of the club’s leading hitters through the years, returns to pitch a 5-1 win over the Minneapolis Angels. Collin Sanders hits a home run for a 2-1 win over Antigo.
The Regis girls move their record to 15-2 with a 6-2 win over McDonell led by the hitting of Rikki Bush and the pitching of Lindsay Bowers. In tournament play, Holly Boos hurls two wins, one over Regis as McDonell qualifies for the state meet, where Jacki Michaud hurls two wins and the Macks take the WISAA Division 2 state title.
Nick Simon of Regis and Anne Willkom of McDonell take three wins each in the CWCC track championships. North’s Kirk Munden, with three wins, and Jonalea Gaier, with two firsts and a second, feature the WIAA track sectional.
The Eau Claire Bears beat Hallie 7-3 as Matt Lunde pitches a 5-hitter and Tim Johnson belts a home run. In Stanley’s 15-2 win over Bloomer, Jeremy Bergeron goes 6x6 with six RBI.
Led by No. 1 singles winner Jordan Dow, Memorial sweeps the BRC meet and goes on to win the sectional with Dow and Ty Litscher key winners. Danielle Bourneman’s goal gives Chippewa 2-1 win over North in regional soccer. Chris Kopp wins the Mr. Wisconsin tag at the state bodybuilding championships in Milwaukee. CVGA golf winners are Matt Garber at Arcadia and Erik Rolland at Spooner.