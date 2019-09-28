With an “old man defense,” Green Bay opens with a 17-0 shutout of the Bears as Travis Williams and Jim Grabowski team up for 152 yards and both touchdowns, then follow with a 14-7 win over the 49ers for a surprising 2-0 record. Dave Hampton returns a kickoff 87 yards for one score and Bart Starr passes 2 yards to Grabowski for the other while Williams gains 97 yards rushing. QB Zeke Bratkowski is claimed on waivers by the Vikings but turns it down.
Also 50 years ago this month, Eau Claire Memorial ranks No. 4 in the state following wins of 51-20 at Superior, 19-14 over D.C. Everest, 54-12 at Hopkins, Minn., and 42-0 over Chippewa Falls. The Abes are led by QB Gregg Bohlig and RB Tom Poquette. In the win over Hopkins, the two have a hand in 517 yards and eight TD. At Hopkins, Poquette rushes for a school record 210 yards and is named the state player-of-the-week. Jeff Vorpahl has four of the Abes eight interceptions in the win over Chippewa.
In the Giants 4-3 win over San Diego, Willie Mays becomes the second player in history to hit 600 home runs. Harmon Killebrew’s league-leading 47th homer powers the Twins to a 4-3 win over the Royals and clinches the AL West title. The stunning Mets beat the Cardinals 6-0 to claim the NL East pennant. In the Cardinals loss to the Mets, Steve Carlton totals a record 20 strikeouts. Ted Williams, 40, is fired as manager of the Red Sox.
The Blugolds lose their home opener to Augsburg 20-19 and later drop a 14-13 decision at Oshkosh when 2-point conversion attempts fail. “We’re trying to win, not tie,” says Coach Link Walker. They finally break out in a 41-7 win over Superior as freshman QB Tom Bauer runs for three TD and passes for another and Gary Tepler runs for 117 yards. The defense has been strengthened by the switch of all-conference player Terry Strand to DE.
Unbeaten heavyweight champion Rocky Marciano, 46, dies in a plane crash in Iowa. Sammy’s Pizza loses to the Aurora Sealmasters and Harvey Sterkel and finishes third in the ASA Regional fastpitch tournament at Aurora, Ill., in a 49-13 season. Gordy Bruss‘ homer in the eighth inning gives H&L Men’s Shop a 7-6 win over Sammy’s in the best of three series for the city softball championship. Red Steffen passes Phil Prusak and points leader Harold Mueller to win the Late Model season championship before 2,000 fans at the Eau Claire Speedway.
Abe product Phil Hagen completes 19 passes for 278 yards and a TD but the Gophers lose their opener at Arizona State 48-26. In a 35-35 tie with Nebraska, Hagen completes 15 passes for 125 yards and a score. The Badgers open with a 48-21 loss to Oklahoma as Alan “A-Train” Thompson carries 33 times for 220 yards and they follow with a good effort in a 34-23 loss to UCLA. Ohio State is ranked No. 1 and Penn State No. 2 in the polls.
After a 14-14 tie with DeLaSalle, Regis blanks Aquinas 22-0 as Paul Adler returns a punt 71 yards for a TD and Greg Fisher scores the other two. The Ramblers are upset as McDonell makes it three straight with an 8-6 win. Jack Stelter rushes for 54 yards and the TD while Joe Hamilton hauls in the winning 2-point conversion pass. The Ramblers rebound for a come-from-behind 20-18 win over Marshfield Columbus on second half Pete Koupal TD passes of 35 yards to Dick Duerkop and 9 yards to Pete Meinholz.
North gets TD passes of 27 yards from Bill Shipman to Scott Maske and 41 yards from Maske to Dan Phillips to put up a good fight but loses to Minnesota power Rochester John Marshall 26-12. Altoona and Augusta battle to a 6-6 tie with Bob Pecor scoring on a 40 yard run for the Rails and Kit Warner on a 37 yard interception return for the Beavers. Steve Wilhelm hits on 17 of 21 passes for 259 yards and two TD as Fall Creek blanks Cornell 49-0.
Durand, No. 1-ranked small school in state, defeats Hudson 30-8 as Mike Silberhorn scores 3 TD and Pete Adler’s Panthers make it 33 straight with a 60-6 win over Spring Valley as Ron Krisik runs for 174 yards. Steve Mersch runs for 216 yards in 5 carries and scores 4 TD as Menomonie blanks Hudson 34-0.
Club golf championships go to Don Johnson at Hallie and Bob Yule at Hillcrest. H&L’s Connie Bradison is the Major fastpitch batting champ at .571 while Jon Wensel is the homer king with 5. Bruce Kopplin’s RBI single in the eighth drives in the lead run and Specifications scores a 3-1 win over Sterling Pulp to take the National fastpitch title behind the 4-hit pitching of Monk Wagner. The Church League crown goes to St. Olaf which goes 17-0 behind the pitching of Jerry Schuh. Roger Turk wins the Stock Class season championship at the EC Speedway. Danny Darrough of Canada reaches a record 202 mph in 6.71 seconds at Amber Green Drag Strip.
40 Years Ago
The Packers lose 27-21 to the Vikings in overtime and fall to 1-3 as Tommy Kramer passes 50 yards to Ahmad Rashad for the winner. Packer Coach Bart Starr: “If my name wasn’t Bart Starr, I wouldn’t still be coaching here.” The only Packer win was 28-19 over the Saints directed by David Whitehurst and led by Steve Atkins’ 110 rushing yards and in a 6-3 loss to the Bears, heralded RB Eddie Lee Ivery suffers a knee injury and is lost for the season.
Tom Poquette goes on a hitting spree for the Red Sox. The Memorial product hits a 3-run homer and Carl Yastrzemski a 2-run shot in a 9-6 win over the Rangers. Poquette gets two hits and drives in a run in a 9-2 win over the Yankees in which Yastrzemski becomes the first player to get 3,000 hits and 400 home runs. Poquette gets a double and single to drive in three runs in a 7-4 win over the Tigers.
Bob Semling passes to Tyrone Cooper for two TD and Roger Vann rushes for 103 yards as the Blugolds take a 33-18 win at St. Norbert and they go on to a 42-0 win over Winona but against River Falls, they dominate the stats but fall 28-13. Stout beats Winona 27-0 as Steve Burr rushes for 165 yards to set the school’s all-time rushing record.
Jeff Fischer scores a TD and Scott Bolstad boots a field goal to give Memorial a 10-0 win over North and the Abes go on to top Logan 34-6 on three Fritz Lowry TD. The Abes make it four straight with a 20-14 win over Menomonie despite two TD passes by Pat Bundy. North, which opened with an impressive 13-0 win over Superior, rebounds from the city loss for a 29-12 win over Logan with Don Hagedorn scoring three TD and Scott Campbell rushing for 91 yards.
David Pearson scores a 2-lap win in the Southern 500. Tracy Austin, 16, and John McEnroe, 20, win U.S. Open tennis titles. Bobby Knight, coach of the U.S. basketball team in the Pan American Games, is told if he ever returns to Puerto Rico, he faces a 6-month jail sentence and $500 fine after being convicted of assaulting a police officer.
Chucky Davis scores two TD but the Badgers are beaten 41-20 by Purdue and lose QB John Josten to a broken leg. Davis scores two more in a 38-0 win over Air Force. Abe product Marty Stein is in his third year as a starter in the Gophers’ offensive line, which opened holes for 505 yards against Ohio State.
Ken Anderson’s U.S. basketball team in the World University Games defeats Yugoslavia 88-70 in the championship game led by Andrew Toney’s 20 points. On the seven-game march to the title, Blugold Joe Merten scores 27 points to lead the team in one of its wins.
Menomonie tops Regis 21-0 with the help of Dave Buelow’s swing pass to Brian Kraft for 93 yards but the Indians lose to Bloomer 14-13 on a Keith Poirier TD and Greg Prince PAT kick. Later, the Indians lose to Chippewa Falls 17-14 on Bill Ray’s field goal in overtime. Chippewa had lost earlier to McDonell 12-0 on passes of 80 and 37 yards from Dave Geissler to Buck Hebert.
Altoona blanks Chetek 20-0 as Dean Manney scores on a 9-yard run and Brian Manor on an 81 yard pass from Rick Dahl. After a 19-8 win over Fall Creek, the Rails blank Loyal 13-0 on TD by Jerome Lanners and Manor to take first place in the Cloverbelt. Marc Harelstad runs for 346 yards and totals 456 all-purpose yards as New Auburn defeats Birchwood. Wausau Newman sacks the QB nine times in a 19-0 win over Regis.
The Brewers defeat Seattle 7-6 on Paul Molitor’s 3-run homer in the ninth and beat the Twins 8-7 as Gorman Thomas hits his 44th homer, a 3-run shot. They clinch second place behind Baltimore with a 7-6 win over the Mariners on Buck Martinez‘ run-scoring single in the 11th. Pete Rose registers 200 hits for the 10th time.
Houligans beats South Bend, Ind., 13-11 in the ASA Class A slowpitch nationals in North Carolina but lose to New Jersey and are out in three games. Bob Moore hurls two wins to give Pete’s Hilltop the Major fastpitch championship.
Memorial wins the 7-team Ellsworth cross country meet with Jim Wampler, Randy Nicolet and Mike Kuhlman finishing 1-2-3.
In the CVGA Seniors Tourney of Champs, Diz Kronenberg is the overall winner and Bob Yule takes the 50-54 age class. Georgia Brandt wins the women’s title in the Marshfield Horseshoe Open while Kent Anderson and Pat Eaton take City-County championships. Cory Ruppelt has a successful season on the Winston Motorcycle series. Mary Gingras bowls a 658 series at Wagner’s and Mary Gilboy has 604. ABC announces it will air 200 hours of the LA Summer Olympics at a rate of 1-million an hour.
30 Years Ago
The Brewers make it seven in a row with a 6-2 win over Texas behind Jaime Navarro to stay in the AL East title fight 6 1/2 games behind Toronto. In a 7-3 win over Seattle, Molitor has three doubles and he homers in a 4-1 win over Toronto but they can’t make it up and finish fourth in the division with an 80-80 record. There’s a huge celebration in Chicago as the Cubs clinch the NL East with a 3-2 win over Montreal.
Tony Mandarich ends his holdout and signs a 4-year, 4.4 million contract with a 2 million signing bonus. It doesn’t help the Packers as they lose their opener to Tampa Bay 23-21 hurt by three interceptions. But they come back from a 24-7 halftime deficit to beat the Saints 35-34 as Don Majkowski hits 18 straight passes at one point and 25 of 32 for 354 yards overall and tosses to Sterling Sharpe for the game winner with 1:36 left. Coach Lindy Infante’s team follows its pattern, falling behind 38-7 at the half in Los Angeles only to rally just short in a 41-38 loss to the Rams as Majkowski passes for 335 yards and three scores. Tim Krumrie astounds everyone as he comes back from the broken leg in the Super Bowl game to start at nose guard for the Bengals.
The Blugolds open with a 34-7 win at Winona as John Clark throws for 242 yards and Cary Osborn rushes for 91 more. A great defensive effort led by nose guard Tim Golden and a 99-yard pass from Clark to Pete Balistrieri feature a 16-10 win over UM-Duluth, which gets 103 rushing yards from Regis product Jeff Parris. Eau Claire misses on 5 of 7 PAT attempts and falls to River Falls 47-44. Jeff Saueresegg leads he Falcons with 223 yards and three scores while Clark sets
Eau Claire passing records by completing 31 of 48 for 334 yards and three TD.
Memorial gets 138 yards rushing and two TD from Adam Zimmerman and a 37 yard field goal from Mike Anderson to beat Chippewa Falls 17-14 but the Abes fall to Menomonie 28-7 led by the running of Darren Knutson and Rob Smith and strong defense. Memorial bounces back for a 28-14 win over Rice Lake as Dustin Fingerson gets 73 yards in 4 carries and Dean Gehler runs 60 yards for the winning points. Menomonie tops Hudson 20-13 as Smith intercepts three passes.
In a game shortened to one half due to a thunderstorm, Fall Creek beats Altoona 32-0 led by the running of Bruce Cota and Lance Wright. Mike Bechtel rushes for 155 yards and returns a kickoff 73 yards to lead Augusta to a 20-6 win over Hayward. Randy Paulsen rushes for 103 yards and three TD to lead Elk Mound to a 28-0 win over Spring Valley.
D.J. Noyes returns an intercepted pass 30 yards for a fourth quarter TD and Matt Annis runs for 149 yards and two scores as North nips Hudson 27-26. Tom Carroll’s River Falls team blanks Menomonie 7-0 to take first in the BRC. Ben Gardow completes 22 of 33 passes for 290 yards and 4 TD to lead McDonell to a 39-8 win over Regis, which got its score on a Nate Rykal run.
Governor Tommy Thompson leaves at halftime as the Badgers lose to Miami 51-3 and Coach Don Morton comes under heat. But Wisconsin rebounds to beat Toledo 23-10 for a second win in two seasons as Sean Wilson passes for two TD before 37,162 fans. Wilson rushes for 134 and both TD as the Badgers play well in a 20-14 loss to California. John O’Grady makes his debut as UW-River Falls coach in a 27-25 win over Stout as Augusta’s Scott McGlothlin scores two TD.
Blugold All-American Dan Held cruises to a course record 23:50 in winning the Buckshot Run 5-Mile, breaking the standard set by Dick Beardsley. Karen Schoenrock is the female winner in 29:12 while Kris Ihle and Joel Wagner take the 2-mile. The Carson 10 title goes to another Blugold as Bob Peterson wins in 53:43 while Kim DePrenger-Gottfried is a women’s repeat winner. In the city cross country meet, Bryan Betzold is the boys winner and helps Coach Dave Turner gain his first city win for the Huskies. Memorial’s Stephanie Farrell is the girls winner.
Memorial’s girls win the BRC tennis title by going 6-0 with Annmarie Anderson the singles champ and Ella Ricklefs and Erika Stenzel taking doubles. Gail Skamfer wins the women’s duffers golf meet at Mill Run. West Germans Stefi Graf and Boris Becker win the U.S. Open tennis titles. Greg Norman is a 3-shot winner in the GMO. The Twins announce they will cut off sales of 3.2 beer in the 8th inning at the Metrodome. Jerry Hillman fires a 756, Joe Kehoe a 713 and Jeff Barsness of Menomonie puts a 300 game towards a 701 series at Wagner’s. Julie Bradison has a 604 among women. It is pointed out that there is no local high school football radio broadcasts.
20 Years Ago
It’s fourth down at the 23 with 12 seconds to play when Brett Favre hits Corey Bradford on a TD pass to bring the Packers from behind to a 23-20 win over the Vikings and a 2-1 record. The Packers opened earlier with a 28-24 win over the Raiders as Favre rallied the team from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter and finished with 28 completions, 332 yards and all four TD to give Ray Rhodes a win in his coaching debut. But Green Bay fell in the followup 23-18 to the Lions, who are without Barry Sanders, who retired earlier. A battle with paralysis rules TE Mark Churma out for the season and may end his career.
Taking advantage of seven turnovers, North rallies from a 21-14 deficit to defeat Memorial 40-23 as the Huskies roll up 290 yards rushing, 74 by Matt Bartow. Brice Bickel runs 23 times for 217 yards and two of the Old Abe scores. Memorial had opened with a 35-6 loss to Chippewa as Craig Taylor runs 57 yards for a TD on the first play and totals 141 yards. North follows with a 35-6 win over Hudson as Bartow runs for 148 yards and three scores and Kyle Polden runs and passes for 201 yards. The Abes rebound for a 43-19 win over Superior as Bickel runs for 147 yards and three TD.
Regis comes from a 6-2 halftime deficit to roll over Altoona 28-6 as Jason Kennedy takes one of four Rambler interceptions 57 yards for a TD in the comeback. But the Ramblers fall to Mondovi 21-6 as Garrett Lindstrom and Luke Larson team up for 331 ground yards and three TD. Menomonie defeats Hudson 41-0 as Dave Cruz runs for 211 yards. John Peterlik runs for two scores and returns a punt 84 yards for a third as Cadott crushes Stanley-Boyd 45-6.
The Badgers open with a 40-10 win over Murray State as Ron Dayne runs for 135 yards and three scores all in the first half and OT Mark Tauscher, a fifth year senior, makes his first start. But after a 50-10 win over Ball State, the No. 9 Badgers are stunned in a 17-12 loss to Cincinnati despite 233 yards by Dayne. And they lose the following week 21-16 to Michigan despite a rally by backup QB Brooks Bollinger.
The Blugolds roll up 506 yards, 369 on the air arm of Eric Ostmoe but take a second straight loss 40-28 by St. John’s in Todd Hoffner’s first year as coach.
World class runner Chad Johnson wins the Buckshot 5-miler in 24:19 while Wendy Bengtson is the top female. In the 2-mile, Marshall Donnerbauer sets a course record in 9:39 while Kris Ihle-Helledey is the women’s winner in 10:27 as 1,700 runners take part. World Masters champ Dan Conway and winner of the original race called it his favorite: “You would have never guessed 14 years ago it would turn out this way.”
The Cardinals series with the Cubs sees Mark McGwire hit two homers to catch Sammy Sosa at 61 and McGwire adds two in a doubleheader with the Padres to take 63 into the final week of the season.
Former Old Abe Jason Rabedeaux, former assistant at Oklahoma, is named head basketball coach at Texas-El Paso. Chuck Morning takes the girls basketball reigns at Regis from Jim Negrini.
Larissa Parr kills spark North to a 3-0 volleyball win over Memorial and the Huskies go on to defeat Regis 3-2 led by Nicki Robinson’s 22 kills. In soccer, North defeats Memorial 1-0 on a goal by Nate Shill while twin brother Nick, the goalie, turns away an Abe penalty shot to save the win. In the BRC golf tournament, North finishes first with Malinda Johnson second individually but she wins in a playoff with River Falls Jackie Obermueller for Player of the Year honors.
The Twins defeat the Angels 7-0 as Eric Milton strikes out 13 in hurling a no-hitter. The Brewers beat the Cards 10-8 on Jose Valentine’s homer and Ron Belliard has a homer and drives in four runs in an 11-6 win over the Phillies. But going into the final weekend of the season, Milwaukee is fifth among six teams in the NL Central with a 72-85 record, 22 games behind leading Cincinnati.