Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) hits a three-point basket as Wisconsin guard Max Klesmit (11) defends in the second half as time expires to send the game to overtime in an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Kobe Bufkin scored 28 points, Hunter Dickinson had 23, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that sent the game into overtime, and Michigan outlasted Wisconsin 87-79 on Sunday.

The Badgers kept chipping away at a 35-27 halftime deficit and eventually took a 61-59 lead on a driving layup by Max Klesmit with 3:06 remaining in regulation. There were two ties and three lead changes in the final 2:19, the last tie coming on Dickinson's buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

