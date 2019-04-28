Above: Erike Fredberg of Prairie Restorations sprays accelerant on the banks of Little Niagara Creek during a controlled burn Sunday on the UW-Eau Claire campus. A UW-Eau Claire conservation biology class assisted with the effort. The burn is designed to help kill off invasive species and allow prairie species to thrive as they start growing this spring. A blackened area will be noticeable along the creek until native plant growth occurs.
Right: LeAna Bender of Prairie Restorations watches the fire line, standing ready with water, during the controlled burn Sunday on the UW-Eau Claire campus.