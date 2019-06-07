The following area business registrations, such as limited liability companies and corporations, were filed in April.
Altoona: Adventuremom LLC, Emily J. Moyle, 1003 Briar Lane, Apt. 5; Real Stone Column LLC, Rich Mickelson, 127 U.S. 12; Rykey Properties LLC, Lee Haremza, 1596 Southern Hills Court.
Amery: Amery Ventures LLC, Norman Osero, 661 Pondhurst Drive; Clover Maple Farm LLC, Larry W. Agne, 1323 70th St.; Kilcoyne Monument Care LLC, Tyler A. Kilcoyne, 216 Harriman Ave. N.; The Prickly Posy LLC, Jessica A. Rabe, 286 Arlington Drive; VCP Enterprises LLC, Jennie Wilbur, 517 U.S. 8; WJB Concepts LLC, Stephan L. Cleveland, 1414 70th St.
Arcadia: Aspiration Properties LLC, Najib G. Schlosstein, W23588 American Heights Lane; Boland Trucking LLC, Greg Boland, N30120 Boberg Lane; Charlie K LLC, Sara L. Halvorsen, W23381 American Heights Lane; DJs Flooring Pro LLC, Resident Agents Inc., 457 E. Main St.; Newcomb Valley Auto Repair LLC, Anthony Sass, W22490 Highway 95; Oasis Massage LLC, Teri A. Anibas, 464 S. St. Joseph’s Ave.; Shine Wellness LLC, Bridgitte M. Ross, 744 W. Main St.
Augusta: AKC National Beagle Championships Inc., Marjorie Roach, S12491 U.S. 12; Ten Acre Farm LLC, Adam Zawilenski, E17567 Dickinsen Road.
Barron: Barron County Builders LLC, Adam Johnson, 828 E. Lasalle Ave.; Golden Girls Cafe LLC, Mary H. Stauner, 1248 12th Ave.; Hemp-All LLC, Kristopher E. Glinski, 1674 10½ Ave.; Johnson Creek Forge & Metal Works LLC, Joyce Halvorson, 1074 16th St.; T.A.R Trucking LLC, Waylon J. Cox, 1442 15 3/8 St.
Black River Falls: Black River Cabin Rental LLC, Randy G. Vogt, W10099 Mills Road; Key Change Consulting LLC, Marcus F. Lewis, 614 Harrison St.; Kurb-X LLC, Timothy Shaw, 3 E. Main St.; Oak Ridge Landscaping LLC, Melissa Sandoval, W8459 Oak Ridge Road; The Comeback Sports Bar & Grill LLC, Dan Carpenter, N5381 Highway 54; Tim’s Tasty Treats LLC, Timothy P. Page, 21 Cleveland St.; TJR Pump Service LLC, Tyler J. Rush, 651 Elm St.
Blair: Kaipen Investments LLC, Kailee Jahr, 955 E. Taft St.
Bloomer: Abrahamson Christmas Trees LLC, Andrew J. Abrahamson, 2236 9th Ave.; BA Design LLC, William S. Ayres, 12767 222nd Ave.; R&M Stolt LLC, Ryan D. Stolt, 8010 Duncan Court.
Boyceville: B Fit Fitness Center LLC, Terra Engeman, E2035 1070th Ave.
Cameron: S&B Provisions LLC, Dave A. Sedani, 1942 16½ Ave.; Wild Bills Outpost LLC, Travis Turner, 311 Babes Lane.
Chetek: Jrs Real Estate Partners LLC, John Stainbrook, 2468 10 1/8 Ave.; KSJ Holdings LLC, Kenneth B. Schmidt, 2514 10th Ave.; Pro Tek Maintenance LLC, Gregory B. Garoutte, 960 25½ St.; The Nail Box LLC, Rhea L. Brunette, 1194 29th St.
Chippewa Falls: Badger State Fab LLC, David A. Detienne, 8422 136th St.; Blue Collar Manufacturing LLC, Josh Andress, 431 Squires St.; Camp Little Debbie LLC, Lawrence L. Dahl, 5625 183rd St.; Capital Properties LLC, Travis A. Lofgren, 2451 113th St.; Clear Creek Homesteads LLC, Joshua R. Heinze, 10562 147th St.
Crossroads Creative Services LLC, Beryl W.V. Ouimette, 311 W. Linden St.; Dutchmarr 1 LLC, Burt Brovold, 19454 74th Ave.; Embrace Orthocare LLC, Sara Antonson, 10688 Highway 178; Fern Properties LLC, Scott Fern, 16097 Highway J; For Chippewa LLC, Timothy A. Kalien, 28 E. Columbia St.; Greenwood Excavation LLC, Kenneth R. Greenwood III, 3447 110th St.
H3 Holdings LLC, Heather M. Hunt, 119½ N. Bridge St.; Jayna Kelley Memorial Foundation Ltd., Brian Kelley, 4628 144th St.; Midwest Chiropractic Neurology LLC, Drew Gintner, 13596 43rd Ave.; Solar North LLC, Peter Lund, 10723 34th Ave.; Stoflet Consulting LLC, Lucas J. Stoflet, 5515 165th St.
Clear Lake: Groveen Acres LLC, Kevin P. Grosskreutz, 341 County Line St.; Retlaw Outdoors LLC, Dale N. Schwanke, 228 90th St.; White Eagle Painting LLC, Jessie Reindahl, 74 75th St.
Colfax: Evergreen Boutique LLC, Lindsey Peterson, N9495 Highway N; Northwoods Carpenters LLC, Bradley M. Kamp, E8901 730th Ave.; Tanker Spanker Guide Service LLC, Chris Tritt, E7695 850th Ave.; Triton Electric LLC, Kandee Burton, E8222 910th Ave.; Wissota Straits LLC, David Christoffel, 9796 20th St.
Dallas: A & M Enterprises of Dallas LLC, Andrew W. Humphrey, 735 16½ St.; VGM Project Management LLC, Victor G. McMahon, 396 16th St.
Durand: Anibas Concrete Services, LLC, Evan D. Anibas, 1033 Auth St.; Stow & Go Storage LLC, Kruz Konsela, W5262 Highway V; Ws Acres LLC, Robert J. Wayne, 802 Auth St.