CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man who was charged with sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl was convicted Wednesday of two counts of child abuse.
Craig S. Belden, 38, 550 Daisy St., was charged in Chippewa County Court in January with one count of first-degree sexual assault and two counts of physical abuse of a child, by spanking her.
The criminal complaint states the girl told authorities that she was traveling in a car with Belden when he stopped on two separate occasions, removed some of her clothing, spanked her, and touched her in a sexual manner.
Belden pleaded no contest Wednesday. Judge James Isaacson ordered a pre-sentence investigation, and he set a sentencing for July 23.
Belden is not in custody after posting a $1,000 cash bond shortly after he was charged.