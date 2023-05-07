BIZ-BUDLIGHT-TRANSGENDER-DMT

Sales of Bud Light dropped last month following a controversial marketing stunt that featured a transgender influencer.

 Tribune News Service

ST. LOUIS — Anheuser-Busch Chief Executive Officer Michel Doukeris said the steep drop in sales of Bud Light beer in April represented just 1% of the international corporation’s global volume of beer for that period.

Doukeris made his first public comments about the controversy on an earnings call to investors and analysts last week to discuss the company’s first-quarter financial results.